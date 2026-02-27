Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 27

Parenting never stops even if you are an NHL veteran who just got finished with practice. Brayden Schenn’s young son, Braxton, interrupted his post practice interview in an adorable video posted by the St. Louis Blues on social media. The tot called for his dad in three different variations (“Dad,” “Dada,” “Daddy”) as the Blues captain was answering a question. Schenn told his son to give him a second which didn’t go over well with Braxton. “Dad, stop talking,” the toddler directed his dad which earned laughs from the media. Then Braxton revealed he knew where his big brother, Huxley, was.

Ranking: (Don’t) pardon the interruption