Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 27
© Pittsburgh Penguins/ Nashville Predators
Parenting never stops even if you are an NHL veteran who just got finished with practice. Brayden Schenn’s young son, Braxton, interrupted his post practice interview in an adorable video posted by the St. Louis Blues on social media. The tot called for his dad in three different variations (“Dad,” “Dada,” “Daddy”) as the Blues captain was answering a question. Schenn told his son to give him a second which didn’t go over well with Braxton. “Dad, stop talking,” the toddler directed his dad which earned laughs from the media. Then Braxton revealed he knew where his big brother, Huxley, was.
Ranking: (Don’t) pardon the interruption
Artemi Panarin did a good job bargaining with Los Angles Kings mascot, Bailey, for his jersey number. The newest Kings forward gifted the mascot a Rolex watch in exchange for the No. 72. Panarin, who was traded to the Kings on Feb. 4, has sported the number since entering the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015. The two shook hands on the number swap and shared a big hug in pictures posted by the team.
Ranking: Fair swap
Sidney Crosby helped out a little Penguin on Wednesday. During the Pittsburgh Penguins youth clinic, the team’s captain tapped a young player’s stick. The Penguins posted a clip of Crosby expertly wrapping the player’s stick on the bench. Later, he chatted with some of the kids from behind the bench. Safe to say that stick is turning into a souvenir.
Ranking: Tape master
4. Young Nashville Predators fan
The Nashville Predators honored a young cancer survivor named Ellie during their Pediatric Cancer Night on Thursday. Ellie, who is in kindergarten, was helped to center ice by Predators forward Steven Stamkos before their game against the Chicago Blackhawks. She then performed the ceremonial puck drop between Predators captain Roman Josi and Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno. After, Ellie gave both captains high-fives and Josi grabbed her hand to help her off the ice.
Ranking: Stick taps
Mark Kastelic had a paw-some walk-in outfit on Thursday. The Boston Bruins forward sported a T-shirt with a picture of his dog on it as he arrived at TD Garden before the team’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The shirt featured a drawing of his Golden Retriever wearing a bike helmet.
Ranking: Fetching