Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 15

Nathan MacKinnon didn’t have time for Paul Bissonnette's antics on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, the Colorado Avalanche forward went viral for swimming in the hotel pool with goggles and flippers. MacKinnon and his teammates swim as part of their off-day regime to clear the lactic acid in their legs. After the Avalanche eliminated the Minnesota Wild in Game 5, Bissonnette decided to break out the snorkel gear for his postgame interview with MacKinnon. The Avalanche star then refused to answer any questions the TNT host asked.

Ranking: Just keep swimming