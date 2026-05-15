Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 15
Matthew Schaefer’s family surprised him with the Calder Memorial Trophy on Wednesday. During an appearance on ABC’s “GMA3,” Schaefer’s dad, Todd, and brother, Johnny, walked out on set to announce and present the Islanders defenseman with the trophy, which is awarded to the League’s top-performing rookie. Schaefer and his family shed tears during the special moment. After, Schaefer visited young patients at Cohen Children’s Hospital with the trophy.
Ranking: Surprise of the year
Lane Hutson probably wished he was wearing his skates. The Montreal Canadiens defenseman met UC Irving basketball player Olivier Rioux after Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Bell Centre. The two posed for a picture which highlighted their height difference. Rioux is 7-foot-9 and was declared the tallest teenager in the world in 2021 by the Guinness World Records when he measured a mere 7-foot-5. Hutson stands at 5-foot-9, off skates.
Ranking: Fun sizes
Nathan MacKinnon didn’t have time for Paul Bissonnette's antics on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, the Colorado Avalanche forward went viral for swimming in the hotel pool with goggles and flippers. MacKinnon and his teammates swim as part of their off-day regime to clear the lactic acid in their legs. After the Avalanche eliminated the Minnesota Wild in Game 5, Bissonnette decided to break out the snorkel gear for his postgame interview with MacKinnon. The Avalanche star then refused to answer any questions the TNT host asked.
Ranking: Just keep swimming
4. Avalanche baby
A young Colorado Avalanche fan had his first experience of the highs and lows of playoff hockey on Wednesday. Sportsnet cameras caught a baby crying in the stands after the Minnesota Wild went up 3-0 in the first period against the Avalanche in Game 5 at Ball Arena. However, the baby’s tears didn’t last long. After the Avalanche defeated the Wild 5-2 to advance to the Western Conference Final, the young fan was all smiles.
Ranking: Teaching them young