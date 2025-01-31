Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 31

There are about to be a lot of Grittys hanging around Wells Fargo Center. A new store named Gritty’s Chaos Factory opened at the arena this week. Fans can build their own stuffed version of the Philadelphia Flyers mascot and chose from many different outfits. Gritty joined the Flyers broadcast to show off all the different stuffed Grittys fans can make by stacking them in the arms of reporter Ashlyn Sullivan. Some of the options include Bunny Gritty, Leprechaun Gritty, Rocky Gritty and Santa Claus Gritty. There were so many types of the stuffed mascot, they blocked Sullivan from view.

Ranking: Everybody gets a Gritty