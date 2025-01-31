Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 31
Montreal Canadiens fans made sure Marc-Andre Fleury had a memorable sendoff at Bell Centre on Thursday. Fans brought homemade signs and gave the Minnesota Wild goalie a loud extended ovation as he played in his hometown the last time. Even fellow Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson held up his own sign for the veteran. Fleury put on one final show for his hometown crowd by shutting the Canadiens out in the 4-0 Wild win.
Ranking: Tossing flowers
Matthew Tkachuk helped brighten a young Florida Panthers fan’s day during a tough time. The Florida Panthers star gifted a new signed jersey to a fan named Liam who lost all his possessions, including his Tkachuk jersey, during the Los Angeles wildfires. Fanatics helped Tkachuk gift Liam the jersey and new Panthers gear. The Los Angeles Kings upgraded the family’s seats to the team’s game against the Panthers at Crypto.com Arena. Tkachuk met with Liam after the game and gifted him a game-used stick.
Ranking: Heartwarming surprise
Yaroslav Askarov took reporters into the mind of a goalie on Monday. The San Jose Sharks goalie was asked what his thoughts where when the Pittsburgh Penguins were awarded a penalty shot during the game. Askarov’s response did not disappoint. “Woah, woah, woah, woah, no, no, no,” the goalie said while laughing. “That’s what I felt in that moment.”
Ranking: #Relatable
4. Gritty's Chaos Factory
There are about to be a lot of Grittys hanging around Wells Fargo Center. A new store named Gritty’s Chaos Factory opened at the arena this week. Fans can build their own stuffed version of the Philadelphia Flyers mascot and chose from many different outfits. Gritty joined the Flyers broadcast to show off all the different stuffed Grittys fans can make by stacking them in the arms of reporter Ashlyn Sullivan. Some of the options include Bunny Gritty, Leprechaun Gritty, Rocky Gritty and Santa Claus Gritty. There were so many types of the stuffed mascot, they blocked Sullivan from view.
Ranking: Everybody gets a Gritty
5. Seattle Kraken moms
The Seattle Kraken moms brought the energy to the locker room on Tuesday. Jaden Schwartz’s mom and Matty Beniers’ mom read the starting lineup during the team’s Moms Trip this week. The forwards’ moms started out by getting the team to clap and cheer on beat while they called out the starters. The ladies earned a big round of applause from the team when they finished.
Ranking: Moms have more fun
The penalty box didn’t want Brad Marchand to leave on Tuesday. The Boston Bruins captain got stuck as he attempted to leave the penalty box during the game against the Buffalo Sabres. Marchand had one foot out of the box before tripping forward as his other foot was stuck behind the boards. The Bruins forward couldn’t believe it when he looked back at his foot and finally freed it out of the box.
Ranking: Stay don’t go