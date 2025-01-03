Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 3
© NESN/ Columbus Blue Jackets
One Boston Bruins fan received the best belated Christmas gift. During warmups on Saturday, Bruins forward Trent Frederic flipped a puck into the stands. A young fan’s dad caught the puck then handed it to his elated son. After admiring his new gift, the young Bruins fan broke down into tears which earned a big hug from mom.
Ranking: Precious moments
2. St. Louis Blues vs Wrigley Field stairs
The St. Louis Blues received the full visitors treatment at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The Blues had to climb down 49 stairs in their full gear to make it out to the ice during the Winter Classic. TV cameras caught the players attempting the feat with various levels of confidence. In one clip, forward Alexey Toropchenko was hanging on to the railing for dear life as he walked down the steps. However, goalie Joel Hofer made it look easy as he gracefully walked down in his pads without holding the railing.
Ranking: Don’t trip, don’t trip
3. Buddy the Elf
Buddy the Elf blew off some post-Christmas steam at the Los Angeles Kings game on Sunday. Will Ferrell dressed up as his famous character from the movie “Elf” while watching the Kings take on the Philadelphia Flyers from the front row at Crypto.com Arena. Buddy told FanDuel Sports Network’s Carrlyn Bathe that it was a “tough holiday season.”
Ranking: Holiday hangover
Juha Jaaska made his NHL debut at the perfect time. The Carolina Hurricanes forward played in his first NHL game on Thursday against the Florida Panthers. Luckily, Jaaska’s father happened to be in town when he got called up from the Chicago Wolves. The Finnish forward said it was his dad’s trip to the U.S. from Finland and was planning to see his son play in Chicago until the Hurricanes came calling. Jaaska's dad and girlfriend made it down to Florida and the group shared a hug after the game.
Ranking: Trip of a lifetime
The loser of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ fantasy football league has been revealed. Forward Mathieu Olivier dressed up as Austin Powers as he arrived for the team’s game at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. Wearing the character’s iconic purple suit from the movie “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” Olivier held up a sign that read “I lost 2024 CBJ Fantasy Football” and threw up a peace sign.
Ranking: Yeah, baby!
Mathieu Joseph made sure to dress for the occasion at the Winter Classic. The St. Louis Blues forward sported 2025 New Year’s glasses during warmups at Wrigley Field. Joseph was the only one of his teammates who skated around with the glasses as they prepared for the big game on New Year’s Eve.
Ranking: New year, new style