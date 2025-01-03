Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 3

Juha Jaaska made his NHL debut at the perfect time. The Carolina Hurricanes forward played in his first NHL game on Thursday against the Florida Panthers. Luckily, Jaaska’s father happened to be in town when he got called up from the Chicago Wolves. The Finnish forward said it was his dad’s trip to the U.S. from Finland and was planning to see his son play in Chicago until the Hurricanes came calling. Jaaska's dad and girlfriend made it down to Florida and the group shared a hug after the game.

Ranking: Trip of a lifetime