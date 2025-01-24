Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 24

Adam Fantilli put on a show in his hometown on Wednesday. The Columbus Blue Jackets forward scored his first NHL hat trick during the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. His mother, Julia, was the first one to throw her hat on the ice after her son scored his third goal of the game. She then pumped her arms in the air and celebrated with Fantilli’s dad and brother. The young forward also celebrated with his 70+ family members in attendance after the game.

Ranking: Hometown hero