Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 24
© Boston Bruins/ Seattle Kraken
Linus Ullmark’s son had a sweet message for Jeremy Swayman. The Ottawa Senators goalie’s son, Harry, made a homemade sign for the Boston Bruins goalie before the two teams played at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. “Hej Uncle Sway” and “We miss you” the signs read. Swayman then skated over to give Harry a hug and gifted him a puck.
Ranking: Best friends forever
Adam Fantilli put on a show in his hometown on Wednesday. The Columbus Blue Jackets forward scored his first NHL hat trick during the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. His mother, Julia, was the first one to throw her hat on the ice after her son scored his third goal of the game. She then pumped her arms in the air and celebrated with Fantilli’s dad and brother. The young forward also celebrated with his 70+ family members in attendance after the game.
Ranking: Hometown hero
3. Dan Bylsma and his dog
It was take your dog to work day in Seattle on Wednesday. Seattle Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma brought his dog, Duchess, to the media availability after practice. The adorable pooch held a stuffed fish in her mouth as she ran over to her dad as he was answering questions. She then got shy when she saw all the people and ran back to where she came from, still holding the fish toy in her mouth.
Ranking: Don’t stop retrieving
4. Montreal Canadiens and stuffed Youppi!
The Montreal Canadiens celebrated their win on Sunday with Youppi!…a stuffed Youppi! that is. After defeating the New York Rangers 5-4 at the Bell Centre, a fan tossed a giant stuffed animal of their mascot on the ice. The Canadiens picked up the stuffed Youppi! and tossed it around to each other as they celebrated their win. Defenseman Arber Xhekaj held up Youppi! to the crowd before bringing it into the locker room.
Ranking: Youppi! toss
Auston Matthews and Elvis Merzlikins swapped sticks on Wednesday. The Blue Jackets goalie lost his stick while the Maple Leafs captain was playing the puck in front of the net. Merzlikins then took Matthews stick out of his hand to use. Once Matthews noticed, he picked up the goalie’s stick. The two were both called for penalties.
Ranking: Musical sticks
Filip Forsberg and his son brought the cuteness overload to his pregame routine on Tuesday. The Nashville Predators forward skated over to his baby son, Felix, during warmups at Bridgestone Arena. At first, Felix just stared while his father waved at him, but after a couple rocks back and forth the adorable tot broke out into a smile.
Ranking: Bundle of joy