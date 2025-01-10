Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 10
Yanni Gourde and his daughter, Emma, couldn’t miss the “PWHL Takeover Tour” in Seattle on Sunday. The duo read the Montreal Victoire’s starting lineup before their game against the Boston Fleet at Climate Pledge Arena. Emma had a giant grin as she helped her dad announce the starters. The duo ended the reading by telling the Victoire to “Have a great game” which earned cheers from the players.
Shane Pinto had a rough start to his morning on Monday. The Ottawa Senators forward attempted to hit the ice at practice and immediately fell over because he left his skate guards on. The blooper reel moment earned some stick taps from his teammates. Pinto told reporters after practice that he thought there was a puck under his foot then realized it was his skate guard after he took his tumble.
Nazem Kadri put on a show for his mom during the Calgary Flames Moms Trip this week. After scoring a goal in the second period, Kadri pointed and waved to his mom who was celebrating in a suite with the other Flames mothers. “I think everything he does is awesome,” Kadri’s mom told Sportsnet in an interview.
Brad Marchand’s mom nailed an impression of her son during the Boston Bruins Moms Trip. Lynn Marchand pretended to act like her son in a video posted by the team. The Bruins captain’s mother mimicked his pregame tunnel routine, pretended to yell things from the bench and looked at "pregame notes" which was really just a reminder to get under the skin of TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette. “I’m beautiful,” Lynn said to end the video.
Colton Dach’s dad made sure his mom didn’t miss any of the action of his NHL Debut. The Chicago Blackhawks rookie’s father video called his mother so she could see her son warm up before his first NHL game. The Blackhawks social media team caught the sweet moment on video. Dach’s debut was a family affair, playing against his brother Kirby Dach and the Montreal Canadiens.
