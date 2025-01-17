Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 17

The St. Louis Blues are saying goodbye to an old friend. The team posted a video tribute to TikTok, which is set to be banned by the U.S. government on Sunday. Forward Nathan Walker said he didn’t know what he was going to do with his free time now and joked he was happy that he didn’t have to make anymore TikTok videos for the team’s social media crew. Forward Mathieu Joseph pretended to cry the entire video.

Ranking: Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened