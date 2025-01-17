Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 17

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.

1. Donovan Sebrango and his mom

Donovan Sebrango’s mom watched her son’s dreams come true on Thursday. The Ottawa Senators defenseman made his NHL debut for his childhood team in front of his mom, Kim, at the Canadian Tire Centre. Sebrango’s mom cheered and teared up as she watched her son take his rookie lap around the rink. After the game, Sebrango said the lap was for her. Kim called it one of the greatest moments of her life.

Ranking: This magic moment

2. Alex Ovechkin and Corgis

Alex Ovechkin took a break from chasing Wayne Gretzky’s record to give a corgi a lift. The Washington Capitals forward hung out with corgis Maxine and Hammy before the team’s Canines Night on Tuesday. Ovechkin carried Maxine on his back and grabbed Hammy’s leash and walked the pups around the Capitals complex. He then gave the good dogs a treat which he thought smelled good.

Ranking: Precious corgo

3. St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues are saying goodbye to an old friend. The team posted a video tribute to TikTok, which is set to be banned by the U.S. government on Sunday. Forward Nathan Walker said he didn’t know what he was going to do with his free time now and joked he was happy that he didn’t have to make anymore TikTok videos for the team’s social media crew. Forward Mathieu Joseph pretended to cry the entire video.

Ranking: Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened

4. Kris Letang's son Alex

Alex Letang proved that style runs in his family this week. The Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman’s son sported a custom sweatsuit in honor of his dad while he hung out in the team’s locker room. The 12-year-old’s sweatshirt featured a picture of his dad’s face on the sleeves, “58” on the front and “Letang” written on the back.

Ranking: Like father, like son

5. Connor Hellebuyck and young Jets fan

Connor Hellebuyck made one young fan’s first Winnipeg Jets game special. After being named the first star of the game on Saturday, the goalie tossed his stick over the glass to a young girl who held up a sign that read, “My 1st Jets game.” She jumped up and down with her family as she held the giant stick in her hands.

Ranking: Priceless

