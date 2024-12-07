Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 6

Alex Pietrangelo had the best seat in the house on Tuesday. The Vegas Golden Knights defenseman watched his kids play hockey during the first intermission of his team’s game against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena. Pietrangelo grinned from ear to ear as he cheered on his kids from the bench. After the final horn, he kissed and hugged his kids before retuning to the Golden Knights locker room.

Rankings: He’s not like most dads, he’s a hockey dad