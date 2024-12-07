Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 6
© Calgary Flames/ Madison Aube-Kubel
1. The Gaudreau Family
The Calgary Flames honored Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau with a special tribute during their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The Gaudreau family performed the ceremonial puck drop between Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan and Flames captain Mikael Backlund. After, both teams surrounded the family for a beautiful picture. The night ended with Johnny being named the first star of the game and his dad, Guy, walking on the ice to salute the crowd. The Flames gave Guy the game puck. After, Guy thanked the team for their support in a heartfelt speech. Oh yeah… it was also the Flames’ 13th win of the season.
Ranking: Johnny Hockey forever
The Aube-Kubel family had a picture-perfect day at the rink this week. The Buffalo Sabres forward took his son, Theo, on an adorable tour of his office at KeyBank Center. Sporting a No. 96 knitted sweater and yellow beanie, Theo hung in the penalty box with his dad and took a spin on the ice with his knitted skates. Then the precious tot hung at his dad’s locker room stall (literally) and took the cutest picture of all time.
Ranking: Just hanging around
Alex Pietrangelo had the best seat in the house on Tuesday. The Vegas Golden Knights defenseman watched his kids play hockey during the first intermission of his team’s game against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena. Pietrangelo grinned from ear to ear as he cheered on his kids from the bench. After the final horn, he kissed and hugged his kids before retuning to the Golden Knights locker room.
Rankings: He’s not like most dads, he’s a hockey dad
It didn’t take long for Patrik Laine to get comfortable at the Bell Centre. The Montreal Canadiens forward scored a goal in his first game with team on Tuesday. The Bell Centre was rocking as fans gave Laine a loud extended ovation after he gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead against the New York Islanders in the second period. Laine had the best reaction after the game. “That was the most outrageous thing I’ve ever heard in my life,” the Finnish forward told reporters.
Ranking: Fan favorite
Blake Coleman had the cutest locker room assistants on Monday. The Calgary Flames forward’s daughters helped untie his skates in the locker room after practice. The girls worked diligently together as one of Coleman’s teammates commented on the excellent service. Just wait until the girls learn how to the tie laces together.
Ranking: Daddy’s little helpers