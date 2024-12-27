Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 27

ss power rankings dec 27

© Boston Bruins/ Minnesota Wild

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.

1. Hampus Lindholm and David Pastrnak's daughter

Santa Hampus came to town. Hampus Lindholm dressed up as Santa Claus for David Pastrnak’s 1-year-old daughter, Freya, on Christmas Eve. Lindholm added to Freya’s large pile of presents and then gave her a gentle head pat in a video posted by Pastrnak on his Instagram story. The Bruins forward also posted a photo of Freya and Santa Hampus hanging out on his story.

Ranking: First on Santa’s nice list

2. Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild had the best Christmas cards in the League this holiday season. The team nailed their awkward poses in the holiday cards as they were dressed in matching white and black turtlenecks. Before revealing the final product, the Wild posted a video of behind-the-scenes footage from the photoshoot. Not surprisingly, the players struggled to keep straight faces as they got into the ridiculous poses.

Ranking: Season’s greetings

3. Sean Couturier

The Philadelphia Flyers congratulated their captain the hockey way. The Flyers tapped their sticks on the ice during their morning skate on Monday to congratulate Sean Couturier on the birth of his son, Nash. Couturier smiled at the gesture as he stretched in the middle of the circle.

Ranking: Stick taps for dad

4. Utah Hockey Club

The Utah Hockey Club sleighed their entrance on Monday. Utah forwards Nick Bjugstad and Michael Carcone arrived with Santa on his sleigh, which was pulled by two guys in reindeer suits. The players were all smiles as they sat next to the Utah Jazz Bear, who was dressed up as Santa Claus.

Ranking: Here comes the Utah HC right down Santa Claus Lane

5. Victor Olofsson and Alexander Holtz

Victor Olofsson got creative with his pregame drills on Monday. The Vegas Golden Knights forward used teammate Alexander Holtz as his as his obstacle during warmups. Olofsson stickhandled around Holtz’s legs and stick with the puck as his teammate stretched on the ice.

Ranking: Who needs cones?

Related Content

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 20

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 13

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 6

Short Shifts

Lindholm dresses up as Santa for Pastrnak’s daughter

NHL teams get in holiday spirit before Christmas break

Maple Leafs commentator Bowen shares special moment with son on broadcast

Goal of the season? Karlsson's amazing between-the-legs deflection is an eye-popper

Oettinger in holiday season spirit, gifts young fan stick at practice

Comrie plays catch with Blue Jays pitcher on ice

Flyers players honor Gaudreau brothers, wear high school jerseys to game

Blackhawks sport Winter Classic equipment during practice 

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 20

Brady Tkachuk excited to ‘show off Ottawa’ in Season 2 of 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL'

Andy Cohen talks Blues fandom, New Year's Eve with NHL on TNT crew

Stars welcome Make-A-Wish kid to practice, warmups

DeBrincat receives sweet birthday hug from son before Red Wings game

Lightning honor Vasilevskiy for 500th NHL game

Joseph brothers participate in 'awkward family photoshoot' trend

Matthews gets a little help from McCabe, Maple Leafs bench after losing skate blade

Red Wings celebrate Talbot’s 500th game milestone with pregame ceremony

Save of the Season? Ullmark uses his paddle to rob Karlsson of goal 