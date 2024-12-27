Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 27
Santa Hampus came to town. Hampus Lindholm dressed up as Santa Claus for David Pastrnak’s 1-year-old daughter, Freya, on Christmas Eve. Lindholm added to Freya’s large pile of presents and then gave her a gentle head pat in a video posted by Pastrnak on his Instagram story. The Bruins forward also posted a photo of Freya and Santa Hampus hanging out on his story.
Ranking: First on Santa’s nice list
2. Minnesota Wild
The Minnesota Wild had the best Christmas cards in the League this holiday season. The team nailed their awkward poses in the holiday cards as they were dressed in matching white and black turtlenecks. Before revealing the final product, the Wild posted a video of behind-the-scenes footage from the photoshoot. Not surprisingly, the players struggled to keep straight faces as they got into the ridiculous poses.
Ranking: Season’s greetings
The Philadelphia Flyers congratulated their captain the hockey way. The Flyers tapped their sticks on the ice during their morning skate on Monday to congratulate Sean Couturier on the birth of his son, Nash. Couturier smiled at the gesture as he stretched in the middle of the circle.
Ranking: Stick taps for dad
4. Utah Hockey Club
The Utah Hockey Club sleighed their entrance on Monday. Utah forwards Nick Bjugstad and Michael Carcone arrived with Santa on his sleigh, which was pulled by two guys in reindeer suits. The players were all smiles as they sat next to the Utah Jazz Bear, who was dressed up as Santa Claus.
Ranking: Here comes the Utah HC right down Santa Claus Lane
Victor Olofsson got creative with his pregame drills on Monday. The Vegas Golden Knights forward used teammate Alexander Holtz as his as his obstacle during warmups. Olofsson stickhandled around Holtz’s legs and stick with the puck as his teammate stretched on the ice.
Ranking: Who needs cones?