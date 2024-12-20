Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 20
© Carolina Hurricanes/ Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat received a sweet birthday treat on Wednesday. The Detroit Red Wings forward was greeted with a giant hug from his son, Archie, after coming off the ice from warmups. His wife, Lyndsey, and other son, Maverick, held up a sign that read, “Happy Birthday Dada!” Archie gave his dad a few good luck high-fives before the forward headed back into the locker room.
Ranking: Birthday party
Auston Matthews needed a little boost from his teammates on Saturday. The Toronto Maple Leafs captain needed help getting off the ice after losing his skate blade during the team’s game against the Detroit Red Wings. Teammate Jake McCabe grabbed Matthews’ hand and pulled him to the blue line and then pushed him towards the Maple Leafs bench. Once Matthews reached the bench, he was hauled in my by his teammates.
Ranking: It takes a village
3. Ottawa Senators EBUG
An Ottawa Senators fan got a seat upgrade to the bench on Saturday. Zach Dietz, the Senators EBUG, was caught on camera running to the Canadian Tire Centre with his goalie equipment after getting the call. After Senators goalie Anton Forsberg was injured during warmups, Dietz received the call to suit up just before 6pm. Dietz told TSN he was close to the stadium but got stuck in traffic and that’s when he decided to get his gear and run to the arena. A fan sitting in traffic caught the moment on camera and it went viral. Luckily, Dietz had friends who were also going to the game and were able to drive him the last couple feet to the arena.
Ranking: Run Zach, run
Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook had a special moment with their sons before the Carolina Hurricanes game on Monday. Staal’s son, Henry, and Martinook’s son, Chase, got to carry the flag during the Hurricanes pregame and joined their dads on the ice for the anthem. Both players then recorded two points in their 4-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Martinook said the moment gave him extra “juice” during his first shift and made him tear up.
Ranking: Dad power
Sidney Crosby can thank a reporter for his goal on Thursday. Before the Pittsburgh Penguins game against the Nashville Predators, Crosby was asked about his 10-game goal drought. “Usually when I’m asked about it, it’s usually when it starts to change. So, thank you, what took you so long?” Crosby joked to reporters. The Penguins captain scored a goal in the second period and recorded four points against the Predators.
Ranking: And he took that personally
6. Winnipeg Jets moms
The Winnipeg Jets moms came ready to embarrass their sons this week. The hockey moms brought cut outs of their sons’ as kids to the team’s Moms Trip that began on Saturday in Winnipeg. The moms posed proudly with their boys' pictures in the stands and made sure to hold them up anytime the team scored on the trip throughout the week.
Ranking: Mama’s boys