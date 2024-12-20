Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 20

Sidney Crosby can thank a reporter for his goal on Thursday. Before the Pittsburgh Penguins game against the Nashville Predators, Crosby was asked about his 10-game goal drought. “Usually when I’m asked about it, it’s usually when it starts to change. So, thank you, what took you so long?” Crosby joked to reporters. The Penguins captain scored a goal in the second period and recorded four points against the Predators.

Ranking: And he took that personally