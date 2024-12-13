Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 13

By Anna Kulesa
By Anna Kulesa

1. Young Tampa Bay Lightning fan

The Tampa Bay Lightning hung with an old friend in Calgary on Thursday. Easton Beatch, an 11-year-old fan who is currently battling brain cancer, participated in the team’s morning skate before their game against the Flames. Easton took part in drills and answered media questions after practice. Head coach Jon Cooper joked that Easton would be taking Erik Cernak’s spot in the game. After the Lightning’s win, Easton joined the team in the locker room to give Andrei Vasilevskiy the game puck.

Ranking: Stick taps

2. San Jose Sharks Christmas song

The San Jose Sharks dropped a new Christmas song for the first time in 10 years. On Wednesday, the team released the song titled “Holiday Inflatables” and music video on social media. The Sharks were dressed up in custom holiday sweaters and rapped their verses in front of giant Christmas inflatables throughout the SAP Center. Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton also made cameos.

Ranking: Sleigh

3. Ripken the bat dog

Carolina Hurricanes fans were in for a nice treat on Tuesday. Ripken, the Durham Bulls bat dog, performed the ceremonial puck drop as part of the team’s North Carolina Night celebration. Sporting a Hurricanes jersey and a blinged out “R” chain, the adorable pup held the puck in his mouth and then dropped it between Carolina captain Jordan Staal and Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro. He then received a pat on the head from both players.

Ranking: Round of a-paws

4. St. Louis Blues season ticket holders

Two St. Louis Blues season ticket holders had the anniversary trip of hockey lovers’ dreams. Doug and Vicki celebrated their 48th anniversary by traveling to all the Blues games on their Canadian road trip this past week. The couple proved to be good luck, with the Blues winning three of the four games.

Ranking: Love and Hockey

5. MacKenzie Weegar

Mackenzie Weeger was a little unsteady on his feet during warmups on Tuesday. The Calgary Flames defenseman was taking a skate around the perimeter when he hit his skate on the boards and fell to the ice. Forward Jonathan Huberdeau laughed at his teammate who tried to retain his pride. Goalie Dustin Wolf gave Weeger a slap on the back after he got back to his feet. Unfortunately for Weeger, the whole incident was caught on camera.

Ranking: Who put that board there?

