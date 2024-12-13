Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 13

Mackenzie Weeger was a little unsteady on his feet during warmups on Tuesday. The Calgary Flames defenseman was taking a skate around the perimeter when he hit his skate on the boards and fell to the ice. Forward Jonathan Huberdeau laughed at his teammate who tried to retain his pride. Goalie Dustin Wolf gave Weeger a slap on the back after he got back to his feet. Unfortunately for Weeger, the whole incident was caught on camera.

Ranking: Who put that board there?