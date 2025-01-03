Jaaska makes NHL debut during dad’s 1st trip to U.S.

Forward receives call up while his father is visiting from Finland

Jaaska and fam debut

© Carolina Hurricanes

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Juha Jaaska was called up to the League in the nick of time.

The Finnish forward made his NHL debut for the Carolina Hurricanes during their game against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Jaaska was recalled by the Hurricanes from their AHL team the Chicago Wolves.

Luckily for Jaaska, he also happened to have a special visitor in town. The forward’s father had just arrived in the U.S. from Finland.

“The timing couldn’t be better…[It’s] my dad’s first time in America. [He] flied here two days ago and fly to Chicago and was ready to watch today’s like our minor team game and now [he] can see my first NHL game,” Jaaska said in an intermission interview with FanDuel Sports Network. “It’s something I’m really thankful, and he’s too. So, yeah, it’s amazing.”

After the game, Jaaska met up with his dad and girlfriend. The crew shared a group hug.

Before the game, the Finnish forward took his solo rookie lap around the rink.

Jaaska, an undrafted free agent, signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Hurricanes in April. He has 16 points (7 goals, 9 assists) in 25 games with the Wolves this season. Prior to that, the forward played eight seasons in the Finnish Liga for HIFK.

