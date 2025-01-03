Jaaska makes NHL debut during dad’s 1st trip to U.S.

Juha Jaaska was called up to the League in the nick of time.

The Finnish forward made his NHL debut for the Carolina Hurricanes during their game against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Jaaska was recalled by the Hurricanes from their AHL team the Chicago Wolves.

Luckily for Jaaska, he also happened to have a special visitor in town. The forward’s father had just arrived in the U.S. from Finland.

“The timing couldn’t be better…[It’s] my dad’s first time in America. [He] flied here two days ago and fly to Chicago and was ready to watch today’s like our minor team game and now [he] can see my first NHL game,” Jaaska said in an intermission interview with FanDuel Sports Network. “It’s something I’m really thankful, and he’s too. So, yeah, it’s amazing.”