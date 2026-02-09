Team USA 'can already sense' chemistry at 2026 Olympics

MILAN -- When Team USA practiced at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Monday, you could see the effect of the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, from the team picture to the forward lines and defense pairs.

The United States went to overtime of the championship game at 4 Nations and had multiple scoring chances before losing 3-2 to Canada. The Americans hope a similar formula will lead to their first Olympic gold in men's hockey since 1980.

"We had a really good tournament last year," defenseman Zach Werenski said. "We were one goal short of winning it, so it's not like you need to change too much, right? You can get chemistry quick."

The Americans took their team picture before practice at Santagiulia Arena on Monday. Of the 25 players on the roster, 21 played at 4 Nations. That didn't include defenseman Quinn Hughes, who was supposed to but didn't because of a lower-body injury.

The leadership group was the same: center Auston Matthews as captain, defenseman Charlie McAvoy and forward Matthew Tkachuk as alternates.

Matthews said he was honored to wear the "C" but pointed out how many players had come back from 4 Nations.

"It's leadership throughout our whole team, and you could see that last February, and you can already sense it here, being here in Milan," he said.

That's the idea.

"We really liked the chemistry that the group developed through the 4 Nations experience," coach Mike Sullivan said. "We got an opportunity to watch it up close and personal, and all of us walked away from that experience so impressed with the character of the people, but also the leadership and how we came together as a team, and that's such an important element of these types of tournaments."