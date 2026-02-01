MacKinnon roasts former teammate Johnson, making TV debut for ESPN

Avalanche forward chirps former defenseman who helped team to Cup in 2022

erik Johnson mackinnon espn
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Once a teammate, always a teammate.

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon showed that even when your teammate retires and moves on to a media gig, he's always fair game for a roast.

Erik Johnson, former defenseman who helped the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup in 2022, is now working as an analyst with ESPN, making his debut on Saturday. He got the chance to talk to MacKinnon after a 5-0 victory.

After asking his former teammate about how big the win against the Detroit Red Wings was, MacKinnon saw his opening.

"About as big as that spray tan you got there," MacKinnon chirped.

Johnson laughed and immediately disputed the charges. Later he took to social media to keep the joke going.

Johnson, who retired after the 2024-25 season after playing 1,023 games over 17 NHL seasons — 14 of them with the Avalanche — was making his ESPN debut. Earlier in the broadcast, Johnson demonstrated how smelling salts work to the delight of his crewmates.

MacKinnon must have enjoyed seeing his old teammate as he scored twice, including his 40th goal of the season, in the win.

Short Shifts

Crosby gets emotional as Penguins honor 2016 Stanley Cup champions

Maroon serves as grand marshal for 2026 Gasparilla parade

Ovechkin meets with Lebron, Young at Wizards game

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 30

Predators goalie Annunen loses stick, gains stick tangled in pad

Blue Jackets celebrate Coyle’s 1,000th NHL game with pregame ceremony 

PWHL’s Poulin rocks ‘Great Canadian Jersey’ at game

ThunderBug scuba dives to celebrate Stadium Series

MacLean inducted into Devils Ring of Honor 

Maple Leafs honor Sittler’s 10-point game with special pregame ceremony

Blackhawks teammates support Foligno ahead of faceoff with brother

Rogers reveals final design for ‘Great Canadian Jersey’

Star Wears: Sharks award shark tooth necklace to player of game

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Kraken show support for Seahawks ahead of NFC Championship

Bruins sport Maye T-shirts in support of Patriots in AFC Championship

Predators honor Josi’s 1,000th NHL game with ceremony