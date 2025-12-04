Oettinger makes 30 saves, Stars shut out Devils

Oettinger earned his second shutout of the season and the 14th of his career. It was also his first win against the Devils in four tries (1-2-1). New Jersey was the only team, other than Dallas, that Oettinger hadn't defeated.

Miro Heiskanen had a goal and an assist, and Jamie Benn and Esa Lindell each had two assists for the Stars (18-5-5), who are 8-0-4 in their past 12 away from home, the longest road point streak in their history.

Dallas played its first game this season without forward Tyler Seguin, who is likely out for the rest of the season after sustaining an ACL injury at 1:44 of the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss at the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Jakob Markstrom made 25 saves for the Devils (16-10-1), who have lost three straight and six of their past nine.

Oettinger made eight saves in the first period. His best sequence came when he stopped Juho Lammikko’s backhand from the slot at 18:29 and then Luke Glendening on the rebound at the right post one second later.

Heiskanen scored his first goal in 15 games to give Dallas a 1-0 lead at 11:34 of the second period. After taking a pass from Roope Hintz, Heiskanen scored on a snap shot from the middle of the right face-off circle.

Jason Robertson made it 2-0 at 17:36, scoring on a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle.

Oettinger then denied Dawson Mercer on a short-handed breakaway at 18:50.

Mikko Rantanen pushed it to 3-0 from the slot at 7:05 of the third period when he redirected Lindell’s waist-high shot from the point between the legs of Markstrom and reached behind the goalie to poke the puck in.