Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save initiative announced

Markham, Ont. -- Building on the momentum of Hyundai Hope on Wheels (HHOW), which was launched by Hyundai Canada earlier this year, Hyundai Canada is proud to announce a new extension to the program. Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save is a powerful new initiative that is being launched in partnership with the NHL, NHLPA, and Hockey Fights CancerTM powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research. As the official automotive partner of the NHL, NHLPA, and NHLAA in Canada, Hyundai will donate an additional $10 to HHOW for every goalie save made during the 2025–26 NHL regular season. With a recent annual average of 70,000 saves made in the NHL per regular season, the initiative is projected to contribute over $700,000 via Hyundai Hope on Wheels to Hockey Fights Cancer for paediatric cancer research.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending paediatric cancer. Through this program, Hyundai Canada’s network of 225 dealerships nationwide donates a portion of proceeds from every new vehicle sold in Canada to fund critical research and care. Since its launch in February 2025, HHOW has already contributed $3 million to six Canadian institutions, with an additional $1 million in donations planned by the end of 2025, reinforcing Hyundai’s commitment to this vital cause.

“At Hyundai, we believe in driving more than just innovation, we believe in driving hope. Hyundai Hope on Wheels reflects our commitment to making a meaningful contribution to the lives of children and families impacted by paediatric cancer,” says Steve Flamand, president and CEO of Hyundai Canada. “Through our partnership with the NHL and NHLPA, we’re connecting the passion of hockey with the power of giving with Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save. Every save on the ice becomes a symbol of support off the ice, and through Hyundai Hope on Wheels, we’re proud to turn those moments into meaningful action for the children who need it the most.”

“The NHL is proud to partner with Hyundai Canada, the V Foundation for Cancer Research, and the NHLPA, on this meaningful initiative that will also have an immense impact on our Leaguewide Hockey Fights Cancer work,” said Kim Davis, NHL Sr. Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs. “Every save made on the ice this season will help drive progress off the ice in the fight against paediatric cancer. Through Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save, we’re continuing to harness the power of hockey to support children and families across Canada, and we’re honoured to be part of this important cause.”

“Goalies have always been the last line of defence, the ones that step up when it matters most,” said Marty Walsh, NHLPA Executive Director. “We’re proud to partner with Hyundai Canada and the NHL with the “Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save,” a program that honours that spirit by turning every save into something even bigger – supporting paediatric cancer research and care. It’s a meaningful way to bring the game we love together with the values we stand for.”

Additionally, the NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA) and its esteemed lineage of members will stand shoulder to shoulder with Hyundai Canada, using their collective voice to amplify this new initiative throughout the season. "We all know the devastating impact that a cancer diagnosis can have, and it’s especially heartbreaking when it affects our children. That's why the NHL Alumni Association is honoured to be a voice of hope and strength for those who need it most,” said Glenn Healy, NHLAA Executive Director. “Our team’s goal is to make tomorrow better than today for our members and their families, and through our partnership with Hyundai Canada, we are able to extend that mission to everyone affected by this terrible disease. The 'Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save' campaign is so special because every single save this season becomes a powerful symbol of hope, bringing us all one step closer to finding a cure for children and families impacted by paediatric cancer."