Greatest Save Candidate: Stolarz makes sitting glove stops

Maple Leafs goalie submits sensational sequence while seated

NYR@TOR: Stolarz stones Cuylle twice from both sides of the net

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

All saves are worth it to a team playing defense, but this year thanks to the "Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save" program each stop will be worth a little more. The NHL has partnered with the NHLPA, The V Foundation and Hyundai Canada to make every save worth an additional $10 donation to pediatric cancer research. The program is projected to yield over $700,000 in donation money this season.

If you think you have to be upright to make a great save, you should think again.

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz made an incredible glove save while on his backside against the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Stolarz stopped the initial scoring chance by Rangers forward Will Cuylle in the slot and ended up seated in the crease.

Rangers forward Matt Rempe got the puck to a crashing Cuylle for what should have been a sure goal, but Stolarz was there again, batting down Cuylle's rebound shot with his glove.

It's a good thing he made those stops too, because the Maple Leafs would have to go to overtime to win it.

