Greatest Save Candidate: Ullmark plays paddle puck with shot from doorstep

Senators goalie goes full extension, turns away sure goal with stick

NYI@OTT: Ullmark makes incredible stick save on Pageau

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

All saves are worth it to a team playing defense, but this year thanks to the "Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save" program each stop will be worth a little more. The NHL has partnered with the NHLPA, The V Foundation and Hyundai Canada to make every save worth an additional $10 donation to pediatric cancer research. The program is projected to yield over $700,000 in donation money this season.

If Linus Ullmark 's goalie stick was just an inch shorter, this play wouldn't qualify for the Greatest Save because it would have been a goal.

The Ottawa Senators goalie made a stunning save with the heel of his paddle against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Ullmark stopped a shot from the right circle and the rebound squirted to New York Islanders captain Anders Lee , who sent a perfectly placed pass across the front of the crease to Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the doorstep.

Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven was in front of the net, and was able to get a piece of Pageau's shot but the puck was still headed toward the goal until Ullmark reached all the way back to turn the attempt away at the goal line.

With the puck headed back out toward the slot, Ullmark dove across the crease just to quell a chance by a crashing Maxim Shabanov .

Short Shifts

Adam Sandler snaps silly selfie with Blues mascot Louie

Capitals bring out American bald eagle to celebrate 'screaming eagle' jersey

McFarlane Toys to release Ovechkin figure honoring historic goal

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 17

Greatest Save Candidate: Stolarz makes sitting glove stops

Atkinson takes final lap before Blue Jackets game

Bettman talks new season on ‘Good Morning America’

Lions wide receiver St. Brown attends 1st Red Wings game

Palm Beach Symphony performs epic rendition of Panthers goal song

Ducks hand out Wild Wing mask as fan giveaway

Anaheim celebrates Navy veteran as 21st Duck during home opener

Canadiens remember Dryden with special pregame ceremony 

Flyers to honor player of the game with Parent mask 

Smith, Celebrini post hilarious video as 'Dumb and Dumber' characters

Canadiens show Hutson love after signing new contract

Judge, Rizzo take in Rangers game at Madison Square Garden

Schaefer roasts his father after scoring 1st NHL goal with Islanders

Senators forward Cousins welcomed back by Panthers fans