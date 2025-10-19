Greatest Save Candidate: Wedgewood shocks Beecher with stunning glove save

All saves are worth it to a team playing defense, but this year thanks to the "Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save" program each stop will be worth a little more. The NHL has partnered with the NHLPA, The V Foundation and Hyundai Canada to make every save worth an additional $10 donation to pediatric cancer research. The program is projected to yield over $700,000 in donation money this season.

Scott Wedgewood made such an impressive glove save on Saturday, even his opponents couldn’t believe it.

The Colorado Avalanche goalie robbed Boston Bruins forward John Beecher with an awesome snag in the third period.

With a 3-1 lead, Wedgewood dove and caught the puck with his glove to stop Beecher, who picked up the rebound in front of the net and fired off a quick shot.