Kopitar’s kids ask their dad hard-hitting questions in adorable video

Neza and Jakob revealed they have some lofty expectations for their dad this season when they asked him how many goals he would score.

“A hundred,” Jakob responded.

“A million,” Neza answered which earned a grunt from their dad.

The veteran forward lowered his kids’ expectations, saying he wanted to try to score at least 25 this year.

Things turned silly when the children asked their dad who had the most “rizz” on the Kings.

“I don’t know what rizz means. Do you guys know?” Kopitar asked his kids.

They both insisted they knew, saying it meant “sus” or “suspicious.”

With that incorrect definition of the term ("rizz" is short for charisma), Kopitar answered Quinton Byfield as the most “rizz or sus” player on the team.

“He is kind of sus,” Jakob nodded in agreement.

The kids also asked their father if he was having a “Brat summer,” which none of them knew what that meant.

“Yeah, very Brat,” Kopitar answered. “I don’t know [what that means]. I’m just playing along.”

Neza and Jakob ended the video practicing their “It’s time for Dodgers baseball chant,” which they later performed before the team’s game against the Seattle Mariners.