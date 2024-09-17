Clarke wants 'to be great' in 1st full season with Kings

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The expectations are high for Brandt Clarke going into his first full season with the Los Angeles Kings, but not nearly as demanding as what the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft wants for himself.

"People put expectations on me," Clarke said. "The organization puts expectations on me, but I think my expectations are higher than anyone could put on me, so I expect the best of myself. I want to be great."

Clarke warmed up for the start of training camp by playing in the Kings' 2-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Rookie Faceoff at Toyota Sports Performance Center on Friday.

Marco Sturm, who coached the 21-year-old defenseman with Ontario of the American Hockey League last season and the Kings in the Rookie Faceoff, said he was "our best player."

"Right from the start, he was very engaged," Sturm said. "I like that. He was good in the room, he was good on the bench, he was good on the ice, so I can't say anything negative at all."

Clarke had 46 points (10 goals, 36 assists) in 50 AHL games last season. He was used in every situation, from power play to penalty kill, to prepare him for a full-time NHL role.

That expanded workload carried over to the Rookie Faceoff, where Clarke was even called on to try and kill a 5-on-3 power play.

He was happy to take on those added responsibilities because "it grew my game."

"They want me to be a cornerstone piece to this franchise and that takes a lot of discipline all over the ice, so I took that on," Clarke said. "I wanted to take that weight on, and I thought I did really good, and I was happy with my growth overall throughout the season."