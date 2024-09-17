Clarke wants 'to be great' in 1st full season with Kings

21-year-old defenseman accepting challenge of becoming 'cornerstone piece to this franchise'

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The expectations are high for Brandt Clarke going into his first full season with the Los Angeles Kings, but not nearly as demanding as what the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft wants for himself.

"People put expectations on me," Clarke said. "The organization puts expectations on me, but I think my expectations are higher than anyone could put on me, so I expect the best of myself. I want to be great."

Clarke warmed up for the start of training camp by playing in the Kings' 2-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Rookie Faceoff at Toyota Sports Performance Center on Friday.

Marco Sturm, who coached the 21-year-old defenseman with Ontario of the American Hockey League last season and the Kings in the Rookie Faceoff, said he was "our best player."

"Right from the start, he was very engaged," Sturm said. "I like that. He was good in the room, he was good on the bench, he was good on the ice, so I can't say anything negative at all."

Clarke had 46 points (10 goals, 36 assists) in 50 AHL games last season. He was used in every situation, from power play to penalty kill, to prepare him for a full-time NHL role.

That expanded workload carried over to the Rookie Faceoff, where Clarke was even called on to try and kill a 5-on-3 power play.

He was happy to take on those added responsibilities because "it grew my game."

"They want me to be a cornerstone piece to this franchise and that takes a lot of discipline all over the ice, so I took that on," Clarke said. "I wanted to take that weight on, and I thought I did really good, and I was happy with my growth overall throughout the season."

The Kings have a glaring need for a top-four defenseman after Matt Roy signed a six-year, $34.5 million contract ($5.75 million average annual value) with the Washington Capitals on July 1. Roy was second on the Kings in average ice time (20:54) behind Drew Doughty.

Clarke will get a chance to fill that vacancy. He's been working on becoming a more consistent defender after being known predominantly for his offensive skill as an NHL Draft prospect.

Sturm played 14 seasons for San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins, Kings, Capitals, Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks. He saw that more well-rounded effort from Clarke during the Rookie Faceoff.

"He played his game today, that's why I liked it," Sturm said. "He was not too risky. He was very solid. He didn't cheat the game. Those are the kind of things we were looking for in those kinds of games. He could have gone totally different, but he didn't, and I think that's a really good sign."

Clarke has flashed offense in limited time with the Kings. He had six points (two goals, four assists) in 16 games last season after getting two assists in nine games in 2022-23. He'll likely be on the second power play this season and be given every opportunity to eventually succeed Doughty, 34, on the top unit.

That's not the only role Kings fans expect Clarke to inherit from Doughty, a two-time Stanley Cup champion (2012, '14) and 2016 Norris Trophy winner voted as the best defenseman in the NHL.

That pressure doesn't bother Clarke. He has big goals in mind right from the start.

"I've kind of told my dad this year my goal isn't just to make the NHL," he said. "It's to excel in the NHL, so that's where my head is at and that's what I just want to do."

Sturm likes that mindset. It's how Clarke treats every day, every practice.

"And that's why he is special," he said.

