Edler to retire from NHL after 17 seasons

Alexander Edler is retiring from the NHL after 17 seasons, the Vancouver Canucks announced on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old defenseman will sign a one-day contract with the Canucks on Oct. 11 and will be honored before their game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Over 15 seasons with Vancouver (2006-21), Edler had 409 points (99 goals, 310 assists) while averaging 22:54 of ice time. He is the all-time leader among Canucks defenseman in points, goals, assists and power-play points (177) and helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2011, when they lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games.

“I am humbled and honored to officially end my career and retire as a member of the Vancouver Canucks,” Edler said. “I consider myself lucky to have started my career with such an outstanding organization, in this amazing city, with the best fans in the NHL. Finishing my NHL career where it all began is something very special for myself and my family.”

Edler played his last two NHL seasons with the Los Angeles Kings from 2021-23. He had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 64 games during the 2022-23 season.

A third-round pick (No. 91) by Vancouver at the 2004 NHL Draft, Edler had 439 points (104 goals, 335 assists) in 1,030 regular-season games with the Canucks and Kings and 40 points (eight goals, 32 assists) in 93 Stanley Cup Playoff games.