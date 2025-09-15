Red Wings embrace roots with Centennial jersey

New design commemorates 100 years of hockey in Detroit

Red Wings Centennial jersey

© Detroit Red Wings

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

This season, the Detroit Red Wings are partying like it’s 1926.

The team unveiled its new Centennial jersey design on Monday, paying homage to the 100 years of hockey in Detroit.

The uniform uses the iconic Winged Wheel logo as the main crest of the jersey, which has been used by the team since 1932 when the franchise started using the Red Wings name.

“Red Wings fans have long embraced the Winged Wheel, and we wanted our Centennial uniform to commemorate its legacy,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, in a statement. “This design honors the traditions that make Red Wings hockey truly distinctive, while incorporating meaningful details to celebrate this remarkable milestone in a way that stays authentic to Detroit.”

The new look also includes details from the franchise’s original identities: the Detroit Cougars and the Detroit Falcons.

The “Cougar D” logo is sewed onto the front leg of the pants, and the jersey’s number font is inspired by the Cougars’ “Barber Pole” uniform used in 1927-28. The striping along the hem, sleeves and socks comes from the Detroit Falcons uniforms used from 1930-1932.

There are also leather-like features included in the design to pay homage to the traditional leather used in gloves and goalie pads.

The sweater will have the Red Wings Centennial logo patch on the left shoulder, and the inside hem of the jersey will display Detroit’s 11 Stanley Cup-winning years.

To top off the sleek look, the Red Wings will wear a matte red helmet for the first time in franchise history.

The team will debut the jersey during its home opener on Oct. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens. It will be work for more than 12 home games this season.

Related Content

Capitals release new Screaming Eagle 3rd jersey

Kraken new alternate jerseys glow in dark, nod to deep sea creatures

Senators unveil red third jerseys for this season 

Hurricanes unveil new away jersey design

Rangers place Centennial Year logo on ice

Short Shifts

Capitals release new Screaming Eagle 3rd jersey

Capitals' Ovechkin, Sandin, work on hockey skills in hallway

Eberle wears new Kraken jersey, fires strike at Mariners game

Campbell meets comedian Glaser at Seattle show

McDavid walks out with Morgan Wallen at Edmonton concert

Three-time cancer survivor to suit up for Ducks in rookie tournament 

Islanders premiere new documentary series ‘On The Island’

Bennett goes back to animal shelter, this time with Cup

Celebrini, Smith take batting practice before Giants game

Rangers' Rempe, Edstrom show up to support Jets at NFL opener

Rempe meets with fans at NHL Shop in Manhattan

Verhaeghe shares Stanley Cup with Special Olympics, Panthers Adaptive Hockey Team, Best Buddies charities

Kreider throws 1st pitch to Trouba during Ducks Night

Kraken new alternate jerseys glow in dark, nod to deep sea creatures

Senators unveil red third jerseys for this season 

Larkin joins Tigers broadcast booth during MLB game

Hurricanes unveil new away jersey design

Rangers place Centennial Year logo on ice