Red Wings embrace roots with Centennial jersey

This season, the Detroit Red Wings are partying like it’s 1926.

The team unveiled its new Centennial jersey design on Monday, paying homage to the 100 years of hockey in Detroit.

The uniform uses the iconic Winged Wheel logo as the main crest of the jersey, which has been used by the team since 1932 when the franchise started using the Red Wings name.

“Red Wings fans have long embraced the Winged Wheel, and we wanted our Centennial uniform to commemorate its legacy,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, in a statement. “This design honors the traditions that make Red Wings hockey truly distinctive, while incorporating meaningful details to celebrate this remarkable milestone in a way that stays authentic to Detroit.”

The new look also includes details from the franchise’s original identities: the Detroit Cougars and the Detroit Falcons.

The “Cougar D” logo is sewed onto the front leg of the pants, and the jersey’s number font is inspired by the Cougars’ “Barber Pole” uniform used in 1927-28. The striping along the hem, sleeves and socks comes from the Detroit Falcons uniforms used from 1930-1932.