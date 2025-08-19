Fedorov to have No. 91 retired by Red Wings

Sergei Fedorov will have his No. 91 retired by the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 12, 2026, prior to their game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, the team announced Tuesday.

Fedorov will become the ninth Red Wings player to have his number retired, joining Terry Sawchuk (No. 1), Red Kelly (No. 4), Nicklas Lidstrom (No. 5), Ted Lindsay (No. 7), Gordie Howe (No. 9), Alex Delvecchio (No. 10), Sid Abel (No. 12) and Steve Yzerman (No. 19).

The 55-year-old played 18 seasons as a center in the NHL, including 13 of those with the Red Wings, who selected him in the fourth round (No. 74) of the 1989 NHL Draft. Fedorov had 954 points (400 goals, 554 assists) in 908 games with Detroit from 1990-2003. He ranks fourth in goals, sixth in points and seventh in assists in franchise history. Fedorov also ranks first in overtime goals (12), second in plus/minus (plus-276) and short-handed goals (31), third in game-winning goals (79) and fifth in power-play goals (117).

"I'm extremely grateful for this tremendous honor," Fedorov said. "Thank you to everyone with the Red Wings organization, especially those who helped bring me to Detroit and gave me the chance to play for such a historic franchise."

He scored at least 30 goals nine times with Detroit, including a career-high 56 to go along with 120 points in 82 games in 1993-94 when he won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Ted Lindsay Award as MVP voted on by the NHL Players' Association.

Fedorov won the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward twice (1993-94, 1995-96) and the Stanley Cup three times (1997, 1998, 2002). He is also one of two players in Red Wings history with multiple 100-point seasons (1993-94, 1995-96), joining Yzerman, who did so six straight seasons from 1987-88 to 1992-93.

Fedorov had 163 points (50 goals, 113 assists) in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Detroit, third in team history.

"I was fortunate to be part of some unforgettable teams, and above all, I'm proud of the three Stanley Cup championships we won for our amazing fans in Hockeytown," Fedorov said. "The memories made along the way -- with legendary teammates, coaches, and exceptional ownership -- will stay with me forever. ... I can’t wait to see everyone in January."

Fedorov had 1,179 points (483 goals, 696 assists) in 1,248 regular-season games for the Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals, and 176 points (52 goals, 124 assists) in 183 playoff games.

In 2015, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and in 2017 was voted one of the 100 Greatest Players in NHL history during the League's centennial celebration.

"We are honored to celebrate Sergei Fedorov and raise his No. 91 to its rightful place hanging in the rafters at Little Caesars Arena, among the all-time greats who have worn the Winged Wheel," Red Wings CEO Chris Ilitch said. "His exceptional skill, relentless drive, and lasting impact playing a pivotal role bringing three Stanley Cup championships to Detroit make him the perfect embodiment of the qualities deserving of our franchise's most prestigious honor."