Flames season preview: Huberdeau needs to bounce back

2. Huberdeau must bounce back

Things have not worked out as expected for Jonathan Huberdeau in his first two seasons in Calgary, with the forward being unable to replicate the offensive success he had with the Florida Panthers. Acquired in a trade July 22, 2022, Huberdeau set an NHL record for the biggest point drop from one season to another, going from 115 (30 goals, 85 assists) in 80 games with the Panthers in 2021-22 to 55 points (15 goals, 40 assists) in 79 games in 2022-23 with the Flames. Last season, Huberdeau had 52 points (12 goals, 40 assists) in 81 games. With Huberdeau entering the second season of an eight-year contract, Calgary needs him to regain his form from his Florida days in order to challenge for a playoff spot this season.

3. Growing pains

General manager Craig Conroy said at the end of last season that the Flames were retooling and expects them to go through growing pains as they give opportunities to young players. Conroy took over a team with a number of key players eligible for unrestricted free agency this past July 1. Conroy dealt with the situation as best he could, acquiring assets for those players he was unable to re-sign, and now can focus on the future with the goal of making Calgary a contender in the Pacific.

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Forward Matt Coronato had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 34 games with the Flames last season, and the 21-year-old is expected to spend the entire season with them after having alternated between the NHL and AHL. Selected by the Flames in the first round (No. 13) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Coronato had 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games with Calgary of the AHL last season before getting called up. The right wing has the potential to earn a spot on one of the Flames’ top two lines and likely will get the opportunity to play on the second power-play unit.

Most intriguing addition

Forward Anthony Mantha had 34 points (20 goals, 14 assists) in 56 games with the Washington Capitals last season before being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, with whom he had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 18 regular-season games and no points in three playoff games. The 29-year-old signed a one-year contract with Calgary on July 1 as an unrestricted free agent. The Flames are hoping he can provide secondary offense and support for Huberdeau this season.

Biggest potential surprise

Connor Zary had a strong rookie season with 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 63 games and is expected to continue his development this season. The 22-year-old forward, who was selected in the first round (No. 24) of the 2020 NHL Draft, should play a top-six role. Zary has the potential to have a breakout season if he is able to make the most of the expected increase in ice time (15:16 per game last season).