Flames season preview: Huberdeau needs to bounce back



The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Calgary Flames.

Coach: Ryan Huska (second season)

Last season: 38-39-5; fifth place in Pacific Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Hungry like the Wolf

The Flames traded goalie Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils on June 19, so they’ll be relying heavily on rookie Dustin Wolf this season. A two-time American Hockey League goalie of the year (2022, 2023) and the league MVP in 2023, Wolf played 17 games with the Flames last season and went 7-7-1 with a 3.16 goals-against average and .893 save percentage. Wolf will compete for playing time with Dan Vladar, who was the backup to Markstrom last season. To become the No. 1, Wolf will have to be better this season, but the Flames are confident in the 23-year-old.

2. Huberdeau must bounce back

Things have not worked out as expected for Jonathan Huberdeau in his first two seasons in Calgary, with the forward being unable to replicate the offensive success he had with the Florida Panthers. Acquired in a trade July 22, 2022, Huberdeau set an NHL record for the biggest point drop from one season to another, going from 115 (30 goals, 85 assists) in 80 games with the Panthers in 2021-22 to 55 points (15 goals, 40 assists) in 79 games in 2022-23 with the Flames. Last season, Huberdeau had 52 points (12 goals, 40 assists) in 81 games. With Huberdeau entering the second season of an eight-year contract, Calgary needs him to regain his form from his Florida days in order to challenge for a playoff spot this season.

3. Growing pains

General manager Craig Conroy said at the end of last season that the Flames were retooling and expects them to go through growing pains as they give opportunities to young players. Conroy took over a team with a number of key players eligible for unrestricted free agency this past July 1. Conroy dealt with the situation as best he could, acquiring assets for those players he was unable to re-sign, and now can focus on the future with the goal of making Calgary a contender in the Pacific.

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Forward Matt Coronato had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 34 games with the Flames last season, and the 21-year-old is expected to spend the entire season with them after having alternated between the NHL and AHL. Selected by the Flames in the first round (No. 13) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Coronato had 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games with Calgary of the AHL last season before getting called up. The right wing has the potential to earn a spot on one of the Flames’ top two lines and likely will get the opportunity to play on the second power-play unit.

Most intriguing addition

Forward Anthony Mantha had 34 points (20 goals, 14 assists) in 56 games with the Washington Capitals last season before being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, with whom he had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 18 regular-season games and no points in three playoff games. The 29-year-old signed a one-year contract with Calgary on July 1 as an unrestricted free agent. The Flames are hoping he can provide secondary offense and support for Huberdeau this season.

Biggest potential surprise

Connor Zary had a strong rookie season with 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 63 games and is expected to continue his development this season. The 22-year-old forward, who was selected in the first round (No. 24) of the 2020 NHL Draft, should play a top-six role. Zary has the potential to have a breakout season if he is able to make the most of the expected increase in ice time (15:16 per game last season).

Ready to contribute

Defenseman Jeremie Poirier sustained a skate laceration on his arm last season, derailing a strong start with Calgary of the AHL. He was able to return and finished with 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 23 games, then had four points (one goal, three assists) in six playoff games. The 22-year-old could be ready to take the next step after playing the past two seasons in the AHL and is considered one of the Flames’ top prospects. He has an opportunity to make the team as the seventh defenseman.

Fantasy sleeper

Wolf, G (average draft position: 169.7) -- One of three goalies in NHL.com's top 15 rookie rankings (Yaroslav Askarov, San Jose Sharks; Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild), Wolf could earn the most playing time among rookie goalies with Markstrom having been traded. Wolf has eight wins and an .896 save percentage in 18 NHL games the past two seasons for the Flames, who were 13th in the NHL in shots on goal per game last season (31.4). -- Pete Jensen

PROJECTED LINEUP

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Connor Zary -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Anthony Mantha

Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Matt Coronato

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

