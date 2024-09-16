Bruins season preview: Lindholm, Zadorov expected to fill needed roles

Biggest potential surprise

Goalie Joonas Korpisalo had a bit of a rough season with the Ottawa Senators last year, going 21-26-4 with a 3.27 GAA and .890 save percentage as the starter for a team that underperformed. And there’s no question that Korpisalo is likely to be a downgrade from Ullmark, for whom he was traded. But Korpisalo could be in line for a bounce-back season with Boston, which brings a strong defense to the table and much more support than he had in Ottawa. Plus, the Bruins aren’t relying on Korpisalo to be their starter -- that role goes to Swayman -- which should relieve some pressure.

Ready to contribute

Mason Lohrei had a bit of a coming-out party in the playoffs last season, wowing fans with his confidence and willingness to try anything. The 6-foot-5, 211-pound puck-moving defenseman comes in with the skills of a forward, having been one for most of his youth, and seems ready to make the jump to full-time NHL player. The 23-year-old played 41 games with Boston last season, with 13 points (four goals, nine assists), but it was his 11 games in the postseason, when he had four points (one goal, three assists) -- including a goal and two assists in six games against an aggressive Panthers forecheck -- that made folks take notice.

Fantasy sleeper

Korpisalo, G (average draft position: 182.7) – Though Swayman is expected to be the clear starter after Ullmark was traded, Korpisalo could emerge as one of the best backups in the NHL playing for the team with the most wins (112) and points (244) in the standings over the past two seasons combined. Korpisalo is coming off an NHL career high in wins (21) last season in a League career-high 55 games with the Senators. -- Pete Jensen

PROJECTED LINEUP

Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Fabian Lysell

Trent Frederic -- Morgan Geekie -- Matthew Poitras

Max Jones -- Johnny Beecher -- Justin Brazeau

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo