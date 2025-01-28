San Jose Sharks Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

SAN JOSE SHARKS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS
First Team
Forwards
Patrick Marleau
Joe Pavelski
Joe Thornton
Defensemen
Brent Burns
Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Goalie
Evgeni Nabokov
Forwards: Thornton, who played for the Boston Bruins before getting traded to the Sharks on Nov. 30, 2005, had 1,459 points from Jan. 1, 2000, to Dec. 31, 2024, third in the NHL behind Sidney Crosby (1,637) and Alex Ovechkin (1,577). No player had more assists than Thornton's 1,057 with Crosby (1,035) the only other with at least 1,000. Marleau is ninth in points during the quarter century with 1,100 (524 goals, 576 assists) and Pavelski (1,068 points; 476 goals, 592 assists) is 14th. Thornton, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, had 1,055 points for the Sharks. Nobody at the position played more games for San Jose in the quarter century than Marleau, (1,411), Thornton (1,104) and Pavelski (963). Each was a member of the 2016 team that made it to the Stanley Cup Final, a six-game loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Thornton won the scoring title in in 2005-06, with an NHL career-high 125 points (29 goals, 96 assists) in a season split between the Bruins and Sharks to win the Hart Memorial Trophy voted as League MVP.
Defensemen: Vlasic's 1,296 points led Sharks defensemen in the quarter century. His 376 points (83 goals, 284 assists) are second at his position, trailing his partner on this team, Burns (594). Vlasic, still playing for the Sharks at age 37, was their most dependable two-way defender and his plus-51 rating ranks first. During the run to the 2016 Final, Vlasic had 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) and was a team-best plus-14. Burns played 798 games for the Sharks (172 goals and 422 assists). His 205 power-play points on the power play were more than any other San Jose defenseman.
Goalie: Nabakov arrived during the 1999-00 season, playing 11 regular-season games. From there, he rewrote the record book for the Sharks. No goalie in team history from Jan. 1, 2000, to Dec. 31, 2024, played more games (593) or won more games (293). He won the 2000 Calder Trophy voted as the top rookie after going 32-21 with seven ties, a 2.19 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and six shutouts. Nabokov was 40-38 with a 2.29 GAA, .913 save percentage and seven shutouts in 80 Stanley Cup Playoff games.