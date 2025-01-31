Utah Hockey Club Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Keller, Sergachev lead way for franchise in inaugural season

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

With 2025 underway, the NHL is celebrating the best of the past 25 years by revealing Quarter-Century Teams for each of the League’s 32 franchises and the Arizona Coyotes.

Each club will be represented by a First Team and Second Team of six players -- three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie -- who played for the franchise from Jan. 1, 2000 - Dec. 31, 2024. The first and second teams were selected by broadcasters; national, local and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams; and select former players.

The six players voted to each First Team will be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote that will start in February.

Today, the First and Second Quarter-Century Teams for the Utah Hockey Club, a new franchise that purchased Arizona’s hockey assets and joined the NHL for the 2024-25 season.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

UTAH HOCKEY CLUB QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS

First Team

Forwards

Logan Cooley

Dylan Guenther

Clayton Keller

Defensemen

Michael Kesselring

Mikhail Sergachev

Goalie

Karel Vejmelka

Forwards: Keller was named the first captain in Utah Hockey Club history Oct. 4, and he led the team in points (37) through Dec. 31. Guenther scored the first goal in Utah history 4:56 into the first period of a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Delta Center on Oct. 8, and he led the team in goals (16) through Dec. 31. Cooley assisted on the first goal in Utah history, and he tied Keller for second in assists (24) and Guenther for second in points (33) through Dec. 31.

Defensemen: Sergachev became the first big-name acquisition in Utah history when he was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in a trade June 29. He led Utah skaters in average ice time (25:46) and Utah defensemen in goals (eight), assists (19) and points (27) though Dec. 31. Kesselring assisted on the first goal in Utah history and ranked second among Utah defensemen in goals (four), assists (11) and points (15) through Dec. 31.

Goalie: Vejmelka went 8-10-2 with a 2.40 goals-against average and .916 save percentage through Dec. 31, ranking sixth in the NHL in save percentage among goalies who played at least five games.

Second Team

Forwards

Alex Kerfoot

Jack McBain

Nick Schmaltz

Defensemen

Ian Cole

Olli Maatta

Goalie

Connor Ingram

Forwards: McBain ranked third on Utah in goals (10) through Dec. 31. Schmaltz ranked third in assists (23) and fourth in points (29). Kerfoot had 13 points (six goal, seven assists).

Defensemen: Cole ranked third among Utah defensemen with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 37 games through Dec. 31. Maatta (five assists) tied for fourth with Vladislav Kolyachonok (two goals, three assists) with five points in 27 games after he was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in a trade Oct. 30.

Goalie: Ingram started 13 games through Dec. 31 and went 6-4-3.

