NHL launches Quarter-Century Team Fan Vote

NEW YORK -- Who are the top 25 NHL players of the past 25 years? Beginning today and continuing through April 1, NHL fans will have the final say in the NHL Quarter-Century Team Fan Vote presented by SAP.

The Fan Vote marks the second phase of the NHL Quarter-Century Team celebration during the 2024-25 season, following the reveal of each Club's First and Second Quarter-Century Teams over the past six weeks. The players named to each Club's First Team are eligible for selection in the Fan Vote, 191 stars in all.

The top 25 players, regardless of position, in the Fan Vote will comprise the NHL Quarter-Century Team presented by SAP and be revealed later in the spring. NHL Productions also will produce four debate-style studio shows around the players and highlights of the last 25 years, with the shows scheduled to be released in March.

There are two ways for fans to cast their votes:

(1) At NHL.com/vote

* Fans can vote for 10 players per ballot and cast up to 10 ballots per day

(2) On social media platform X, using the hashtag #NHLQCTeam AND one of the following:

* Full player name (with or without spaces)

* Player #firstandlastname

* Player's Handle on X

(Common misspellings will be counted. Reposts will count the same as native posts).

The Quarter-Century Teams for each Club were selected by a panel of media, retired players and executives specific to that Club, based on statistics of games played between Jan. 1, 2000 and Dec. 31, 2024. Fans interested in accessing the cumulative skater and goaltender statistics for this period in making their selections for the Fan Vote can use the Stats function at NHL.com, via the following links:

Skaters, regular season

Skaters, Stanley Cup Playoffs

Goaltenders, regular season

Goaltenders, Stanley Cup Playoffs