Buffalo Sabres Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

BUFFALO SABRES QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS
First Team
Forwards
Daniel Brière
Jason Pominville
Thomas Vanek
Defensemen
Brian Campbell
Rasmus Dahlin
Goalie
Ryan Miller
Forwards: In his four seasons with the Sabres (2002-2007), Briere averaged more than a point per game in the regular season (230 points in 225 games) and exactly a point per game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (34 in 34 GP). No Buffalo player has more points (521), assists (304) or played more games (733) since 2000 than Pominville, who produced one of the most iconic Sabres moments of the past two-plus decades with his series-clinching shorthanded overtime goal in Game 5 of the 2006 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Ottawa Senators. The 3-2 win marked the first time in NHL history that a series had been decided by a shorthanded goal in overtime. Vanek was selected No. 5 by Buffalo in the 2003 NHL Draft and proved his worth by scoring 254 goals with the Sabres, the most by a Buffalo player in the past 25 years.
Defensemen: Campbell proved to be a diamond in the rough for the Sabres, going from a sixth-round pick (No. 156) in the 1997 NHL Draft to a top-pairing defenseman whose crushing check on Philadelphia’s R.J. Umberger in Game 1 of the first round of the 2006 Stanley Cup Playoffs remains one of the most memorable moments in Buffalo postseason history. Since being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Dahlin had more goals (72), assists (246) and points (318) than any other Buffalo defenseman since from Jan. 1, 2000 to Dec. 23, 2024. He was named captain of the Sabres on Sept. 26, 2024.
Goalie: No Sabres goalie played more games (540), had more wins (284) or recorded more shutouts (28) in this quarter century than Miller. On Jan. 19, 2023, his exploits with Buffalo were honored when his No. 30 was retired by the franchise and raised to the rafters of KeyBank Center.