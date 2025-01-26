Vegas Golden Knights Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Original members Marchessault, Karlsson make list; Eichel, Fleury, current captain Stone also selected

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

With 2025 underway, the NHL is celebrating the best of the past 25 years by revealing Quarter-Century Teams for each of the League's 32 franchises and the Arizona Coyotes.

Each club will be represented by a First Team and Second Team of six players -- three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie -- who played for the franchise from Jan. 1, 2000 - Dec. 31, 2024. The first and second teams were selected by broadcasters, and national, local and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams, in addition to select former players.

The six players voted to each First Team will be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote that will start in February.

Today, the First and Second Quarter-Century Team for the Vegas Golden Knights, who entered the NHL for the 2017-18 season. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS

First Team

Forwards

Jack Eichel

William Karlsson

Mark Stone

Defensemen

Alex Pietrangelo

Shea Theodore

Goalie

Adin Hill

Forwards: Eichel led the Golden Knights in assists (20) and points (26) in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when they won the Stanley Cup in 2023, and he has led them in goals (82), assists (125) and points (207) in the regular season through Dec. 31, 2024, since making his Vegas debut Feb. 16, 2022. Karlsson ranks second in team history in goals (159), assists (225) and points (384) in the regular season, and third in points (65) in the playoffs. He won the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and playing ability in 2017-18. Stone became the first captain of the Golden Knights on Jan. 13, 2021, and ended the first quarter currently tied for fourth in goals (97) and points (286) and fourth in assists (189) in Vegas history.

Defensemen: Pietrangelo (23:25) and Theodore (20:08) ranked first and second on Vegas in average ice time in the playoffs in 2023, and Pietrangelo was second in blocked shots (55). Theodore, one of the Golden Misfits, is the Golden Knights' all-time leader in assists (252). He also is their all-time leader among defensemen in goals (70) and points (319) in the regular season and goals (13), assists (47) and points (60) in the playoffs. Pietrangelo, who joined Vegas in 2020-21, is second in team history among defensemen in goals (38), assists (136) and points (174) in the regular season and assists (18) and points (23) in the playoffs.

Goalie: Hill entered the playoffs as a backup in 2023 and took over the net in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Edmonton Oilers due to an injury to Laurent Brossoit. He started 14 games and went 11-4 with a 2.17 goals-against average, a .932 save percentage and two shutouts as Vegas won the Cup. Since then, he has led Vegas in starts (59), wins (35) and shutouts (four) in the regular season.

Second Team

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith

Chandler Stephenson

Defensemen

Alec Martinez

Brayden McNabb

Goalie

Marc-Andre Fleury

Forwards: Marchessault and Smith, among the Golden Misfits, played integral roles in Vegas' runs to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018 and the Cup in 2023. Marchessault led the Golden Knights in goals (13) and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the playoffs in 2023. One of the "Golden Misfits" who joined Vegas in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, he is the Golden Knights' all-time leader in goals (192) and points (417) in the regular season and goals (36) and points (75) in the playoffs. Smith ranks third in goals (124) in the regular season, and second in points (66) and first in assists (48) in the playoffs. Stephenson was part of the championship team and ranks sixth in Vegas history in points (237).

Defensemen: Martinez (19:29) and McNabb (19:09) ranked third and fourth on Vegas in average ice time in the playoffs in 2023, and Martinez was first (57) and McNabb third (54) in blocked shots. McNabb (22) and Martinez (21) rank third and fourth among defensemen in points in the playoffs in Vegas history. McNabb, another of the Golden Misfits, is Vegas' all-time leader in games played in the regular season (539); hits in the regular season (1,284) and playoffs (269); and blocked shots in the regular season (1,193) and playoffs (211).

Goalie: Fleury was the most famous member of the Golden Misfits, the face of the franchise coming out of the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. He led the Golden Knights to the Cup Final in 2018 and won the Vezina Trophy in 2020-21, voted the NHL's best goalie. He is Vegas' all-time leader in games played among goalies (192), wins (117) and shutouts (23).

