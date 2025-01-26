Vegas Golden Knights Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS
First Team
Forwards
Jack Eichel
William Karlsson
Mark Stone
Defensemen
Alex Pietrangelo
Shea Theodore
Goalie
Adin Hill
Forwards: Eichel led the Golden Knights in assists (20) and points (26) in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when they won the Stanley Cup in 2023, and he has led them in goals (82), assists (125) and points (207) in the regular season through Dec. 31, 2024, since making his Vegas debut Feb. 16, 2022. Karlsson ranks second in team history in goals (159), assists (225) and points (384) in the regular season, and third in points (65) in the playoffs. He won the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and playing ability in 2017-18. Stone became the first captain of the Golden Knights on Jan. 13, 2021, and ended the first quarter currently tied for fourth in goals (97) and points (286) and fourth in assists (189) in Vegas history.
Defensemen: Pietrangelo (23:25) and Theodore (20:08) ranked first and second on Vegas in average ice time in the playoffs in 2023, and Pietrangelo was second in blocked shots (55). Theodore, one of the Golden Misfits, is the Golden Knights' all-time leader in assists (252). He also is their all-time leader among defensemen in goals (70) and points (319) in the regular season and goals (13), assists (47) and points (60) in the playoffs. Pietrangelo, who joined Vegas in 2020-21, is second in team history among defensemen in goals (38), assists (136) and points (174) in the regular season and assists (18) and points (23) in the playoffs.
Goalie: Hill entered the playoffs as a backup in 2023 and took over the net in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Edmonton Oilers due to an injury to Laurent Brossoit. He started 14 games and went 11-4 with a 2.17 goals-against average, a .932 save percentage and two shutouts as Vegas won the Cup. Since then, he has led Vegas in starts (59), wins (35) and shutouts (four) in the regular season.