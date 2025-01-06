Seattle Kraken Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Eberle, Gourde, McCann, Dunn franchise rocks chosen in 2021 Expansion Draft

By NHL.com
With 2025 underway, the NHL is celebrating the best of the past 25 years by revealing Quarter-Century Teams for each of the League's 32 franchises and the Arizona Coyotes.

Each club will be represented by a First Team and Second Team of six players -- three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie -- who played for the franchise after Jan. 1, 2000. The first and second teams were selected by broadcasters, national writers and local writers and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams, in addition to select former players.

The six players voted to each First Team will be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote that will start in February.

Today, the First and Second Quarter-Century Team for the Seattle Kraken. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

SEATTLE KRAKEN QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS

First Team

Forwards

Jordan Eberle

Yanni Gourde

Jared McCann

Defensemen

Vince Dunn

Adam Larsson

Goalie

Joey Daccord

Forwards: Selected in the first round (No. 22) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Eberle played seven seasons for the Edmonton Oilers and four with the New York Islanders before the Kraken chose him in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. He was named Seattle captain prior to the 2024-25 season and has 162 points (64 goals, 98 assists) in 256 games for the Kraken. Gourde was also chosen in the expansion draft, from the Tampa Bay Lightning, and has 145 points (52 goals, 93 assists) in 270 games. McCann was selected from the Toronto Maple Leafs and is Seattle's leader in points with 210 (109 goals, 101 assists) in 273 games. His 26 power-play goals and six short-handed goals are the most in the four-season history of the franchise.

Defensemen: Dunn has been a rock on defense since coming from the St. Louis Blues in the expansion draft and is the franchise leader in points (163; 40 goals, 123 assists in 233 games) and power-play goals at his position (seven). Larsson is Seattle's leader in games played (285) since he was selected from Edmonton in the expansion draft and has 83 points (21 goals, 62 assists).

Goalie: Daccord has taken over as starter the past two seasons. He had a solid first season, going 19-18-11 with a 2.46 save percentage, .916 save percentage and three shutouts in 50 games (46 starts), and is 12-9-2 with a 2.51 GAA, .912 save percentage and one shutout this season.

Second Team

Forwards

Matty Beniers

Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz

Defensemen

Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak

Goalie

Philipp Grubauer

Forwards: Beniers was the first player ever selected by Seattle in the NHL Draft, at No. 2 in 2021 behind Owen Power (Buffalo Sabres). He won the 2023 Calder Trophy voted as the NHL rookie of the year with 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 80 games. He was the top scoring rookie that season and has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 40 games this season. Bjorkstrand was acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on July 22, 2022, and was Seattle's lone representative at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. He has 130 points (51 goals, 79 assists) in 202 games for the Kraken. Schwartz, signed as a free agent July 28, 2021, has 119 points (55 goals, 64 assists) in 210 games.

Defensemen: Montour has been a steady presence on the blue line since signing as a free agent July 1 after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers. He has 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 39 games this season while averaging 23:54 of ice time per game. Oleksiak is fourth on Seattle's all-time games played list with 269. He was selected in the expansion draft from the Dallas Stars and has 64 points (14 goals, 50 assists) with the Kraken.

Goalie: Grubauer signed as a free agent July 28, 2021. He was the first Seattle goalie to earn a shutout when he made 19 saves in a 3-0 win at the Islanders on Feb. 2, 2022, and is the franchise leader in wins (54) and games played (147).

Coming Tuesday: Minnesota Wild Quarter-Century Teams

