Nashville Predators Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Second Team
Forwards
Ryan Johansen
David Legwand
Steve Sullivan
Defensemen
Mattias Ekholm
Kimmo Timonen
Goalie
Juuse Saros
Forwards: Upon his arrival in a trade that sent Seth Jones to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 6, 2016, Johansen was a focal point until he was sent to the Colorado Avalanche on June 24, 2023. He had at least 50 points in four of his seven full seasons with the Predators and 362 points (110 goals, 252 assists) in 553 regular-season games. In the run to the 2017 Final, Johansen had 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 14 games and was plus-12. Legwand was the first pick in Predators history, going No. 2 in the 1998 NHL Draft. He parlayed it into one of the most successful careers in team history with 917 games, joining Josi as of two players with at least 900. He finished with 550 points (202 goals, 348 assists), the third-highest total in the quarter-century, and was second in goals and assists. When Legwand retired, he held Predators records for games played (956), goals (210), assists (356) and points (566). One of Nashville's most consistent scorers, Sullivan had 263 points (100 goals, 163 assists) in 317 regular-season games. He won the 2009 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for his perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey after returning from a near two-year absence because of a back injury.
Defensemen: Ekholm played 12 seasons with the Predators. He had 268 points (62 goals, 206 assists) in 719 regular-season games before being traded to the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 28, 2023. He left Nashville third in team history among defensemen with 206 assists, fourth with 268 points, and third with 719 games played. His plus-104 rating is second behind Ryan Ellis (plus-114). Timonen, who arrived in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on June 26, 1998, had 265 points (69 goals, 196 assists) in 489 games. He played for Finland at the 2006 Turin Olympics and two NHL All-Star Games while with the Predators.
Goalie: Saros came into his own after a long apprenticeship under Rinne, going 190-135-38 in 380 regular-season games with 26 shutouts in the quarter-century. He has won at least 30 games in each of the past three seasons, was a member of the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2018, two seasons after earning the same honor in the American Hockey League, and is a two-time NHL All-Star (2022, 2023). His 26 shutouts were second to Rinne.
