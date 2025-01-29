Nashville Predators Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

NASHVILLE PREDATORS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS

First Team

Forwards

Mike Fisher

Filip Forsberg

Paul Kariya

Defensemen

Roman Josi

Shea Weber

Goalie

Pekka Rinne

Forwards: Fisher was captain of the Predators during their only run to the Stanley Cup Final, a six-game loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017. He arrived in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 10, 2011, and embedded himself immediately into the community. He won the 2012 NHL Foundation Award that recognizes a player who applies the core values of hockey -- commitment, perseverance and teamwork -- to enrich the lives of people in his community. Fisher retired in 2018 and finished with 241 points (111 goals, 130 assists) in 429 regular-season games. Forsberg arrived in one of the most-celebrated transactions in Predators history when he was acquired by the Washington Capitals for forwards Michael Latta and Martin Erat on April 3, 2013. All he did was score 635 points with a Predators-high 296 goals in the quarter-century. Forsberg had 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 22 games during the run to the 2017 Final. Kariya played two seasons with Nashville after signing as a free agent Aug. 5, 2005, but they were two of the most productive seasons for the Predators at his position. He had 161 points (55 goals, 106 assists) in 164 regular-season games and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Class of 2017.

Defensemen: Nobody played more games (943) or had more points (710; 188 goals, 522 assists) for the Predators in the quarter-century than Josi, the current captain of the team. His plus-61 rating is fourth and his average ice time of 24:52 is first. Josi won the 2020 Norris Trophy voted as the best defenseman in the NHL and was a finalist in 2022 and '24. Weber, taken in the second round (No. 19) of the 2003 NHL Draft, became the first player chosen by the Predators to enter the Hall of Fame when he was inducted with the Class of 2024. Nashville's captain from 2010-16 won the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2016. He played 763 games, third in the quarter-century, and his 433 points (166 goals, 277 assists) are second to Josi at his position.

Goalie: Rinne is the most-decorated goalie in franchise history after being selected in the eighth round (No. 258) of the 2005 NHL Draft. He played more regular-season games (683) and has more wins (369) than any Predators goalie. Rinne has 60 shutouts, lapping the field in this category. He was the goalie for the run to the 2017 Final and went 45-44 with a 2.49 GAA, .914 save percentage and five shutouts in 89 Stanley Cup Playoff games. No other goalie during this period had more than five postseason wins.