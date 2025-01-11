Calgary Flames Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

With 2025 underway, the NHL is celebrating the best of the past 25 years by revealing Quarter-Century Teams for each of the League's 32 franchises and the Arizona Coyotes.

Each club will be represented by a First Team and Second Team of six players -- three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie -- who played for the franchise after Jan. 1, 2000. The first and second teams were selected by broadcasters, national, local and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams, in addition to select former players.

The six players voted to each First Team will be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote that will start in February.

Today, the First and Second Quarter-Century Teams for the Calgary Flames. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

CALGARY FLAMES QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS

First Team

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau

Jarome Iginla

Matthew Tkachuk

Defensemen

Mark Giordano

Robyn Regehr

Goalie

Miikka Kiprusoff

Forwards: Gaudreau was selected in the fourth round (No. 104) of the 2011 NHL Draft. He played eight seasons with the Flames and is fifth in Calgary/Atlanta Flames history with 609 points (210 goals, 399 assists) in 602 games. He had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 42 Stanley Cup Playoff games before signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets on July 13, 2022. Iginla's 456 goals, 487 assists and 943 points lead Calgary since Jan. 1, 2000. Tkachuk had 382 points (152 goals, 230 assists) in 431 games. The No. 6 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft played six seasons in Calgary before he was traded to the Florida Panthers on July 22, 2022.

Defensemen: Giordano (949 games) is the longest serving defenseman in Flames history. Signed as an undrafted free agent, he had 509 points (143 goals, 366 assists) over 15 seasons before he was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Regehr is second in games played at his position (800) and the fourth-longest serving member of the Flames.

Goalie: Kiprusoff played nine seasons and is the franchise goaltending leader in games played (576), wins (305) and shutouts (41) while helping Calgary to Game 7 of the 2004 Stanley Cup Final, a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He retired with a lifetime 2.49 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in 623 games (606 starts).