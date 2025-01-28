Tampa Bay Lightning Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

With 2025 underway, the NHL is celebrating the best of the past 25 years by revealing Quarter-Century Teams for each of the League's 32 franchises and the Arizona Coyotes.

Each club will be represented by a First Team and Second Team of six players -- three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie -- who played for the franchise from Jan. 1, 2000 - Dec. 31, 2024. The first and second teams were selected by broadcasters, national, local and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams, in addition to select former players.

The six players voted to each First Team will be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote that will start in February.

Today, the First and Second Quarter-Century Teams for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS

First Team

Forwards

Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos

Martin St. Louis

Defensemen

Dan Boyle

Victor Hedman

Goalie

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Forwards: Kucherov, Stamkos and St. Louis have five Stanley Cup championship rings between them; Kucherov and Stamkos from 2020 and 2021, and St. Louis from 2004. Kucherov and Stamkos also played in the Stanley Cup Final in 2015 and 2022. Stamkos is the Lightning's all-time leader in goals (555) and points (1,137), his 1,082 games are second, and his 582 assists are third among forwards behind Kucherov (590 through Dec. 31, 2024) and St. Louis (588). He won the Rocket Richard Trophy as the leading goal scorer in the NHL twice (2009-10, 2011-12). In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Stamkos is second in Lightning history in goals (50), and second among forwards in assists (51) and points (101). Kucherov likely eventually will become the Lightning's all-time leader in points, but entering 2025 he was third with 927, including being first among forwards with 590 assists. He is fourth in goals with 337. In 2018-19, Kucherov won the Hart Trophy as the League's most valuable player, the Art Ross Trophy as the League's leading scorer and the Ted Lindsay Award as the MVP as voted on by the players. He also won the Art Ross Trophy last season. His postseason success has been the best in franchise history as he is Tampa Bay's all-time leader in goals (53), assists (114), points (167) and points per game (1.14). He is second overall and first among forwards in playoff games played (147). St. Louis was a self-made star in Tampa Bay before Stamkos and Kucherov arrived. After signing as an unheralded free agent July 31, 2000 to when he left the Lightning in a trade to the New York Rangers on March 5, 2014, St. Louis was their all-time leader in assists (588) and points (953), and his 365 goals were second. He won the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2003-04, and the Art Ross Trophy in 2003-04 and 2012-13. He led the Lightning to the 2004 Stanley Cup championship.

Defensemen: Hedman, a two-time Stanley Cup champion (2020, 2021), arguably was the best defenseman in the NHL during the first quarter of the century. He is without question the best defenseman in Lightning history. Hedman was first in every major statistical category among Tampa Bay defensemen. Through Dec. 31, 2004, he had 160 goals, 596 assists, 756 points and a plus-181 rating in 1,084 regular-season games. He won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL in 2017-18 and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs in 2020. His 756 points was fourth among all NHL defensemen during the first quarter century, behind Brent Burns (893), Erik Karlsson (843) and Kris Letang (758). Hedman also is first across the board for the Lightning in the postseason with 23 goals, 94 assists, 117 points, a plus-24 rating and 165 games played. Boyle was Hedman before there was Hedman in Tampa Bay. He played for the Lightning from 2002-08; when he was traded to the San Jose Sharks on July 4, 2008, he left as the Lightning's all-time leader among defensemen in goals (66), assists (187) and points (253). In the quarter century, Boyle was second in goals and third in assists and points among Lightning defensemen. He also had 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) in 45 playoff games, and helped the Lightning win the Stanley Cup in 2004.

Goalie: Vasilevskiy is the most decorated goalie in Tampa Bay history. He's a two-time Stanley Cup champion (2020, 2021), Vezina Trophy winner as the best goalie in the NHL (2018-19) and Conn Smythe Trophy winner (2021). He entered 2025 as the franchise leader with 504 games played, 309 wins and 36 shutouts. Among goalies to play 50 games for the Lightning, his 2.56 goals-against average was third and his .917 save percentage was second. He also is the Lightning all-time leader in playoff games (115), starts (110), wins (66) and shutouts (seven), with a .920 save percentage and 2.41 GAA.