Pittsburgh Penguins Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Crosby, Malkin lead forwards; Letang, Fleury also among core players to win multiple championships

PIT QC 1ST TEAM
By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

The NHL is celebrating the best of the past 25 years by revealing Quarter-Century Teams for each of the League’s 32 franchises and the Arizona Coyotes.

Each club will be represented by a First Team and Second Team of six players -- three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie – who played for the franchise after Jan. 1, 2000. The first and second Teams were selected by broadcasters, national writers and local writers and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams, in addition to select former players.

The six players voted to each First Team will be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote that will start in February.

Today, the First and Second Quarter-Century Teams for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS

First Team

Forwards

Sidney Crosby
Jake Guentzel
Evgeni Malkin

Defensemen

Sergei Gonchar
Kris Letang

Goalie

Marc-Andre Fleury

Forwards: Legends. That's the way to describe Crosby and Malkin. Pittsburgh legends. NHL legends. Hockey legends. Crosby has the most points in the NHL this century with 1,640 and counting. He has the second most goals (603) behind Alex Ovechkin (872). He will soon have the most assists, but for now he's 20 behind Joe Thornton with 1,037. Malkin is sixth in goals (506), fifth in assists (822) and fourth in points (1,328) in the NHL this century. In Pittsburgh history, Crosby has played in the most games (1,314) and has the most assists. He is second to Mario Lemieux in goals and points, but he could still catch him in both. Lemieux had 690 goals and 1,723 points. Malkin is second behind Crosby in games played (1,186). He is third in Pittsburgh history in goals, assists and points. Moreover, Crosby and Malkin combined to lead the Penguins to three Stanley Cup championships (2009, 2016, 2017). Crosby is Pittsburgh's all-time playoff leader in games played (180), assists (130) and points (201). His 71 goals are five behind Lemieux. Malkin is second in games played (177), assists (113) and points (180). He is third in goals (67). Guentzel earned his way on by doing more than just ride shotgun with Crosby from 2016-24. He had 58 points (24 goals, 34 assists) in 58 playoff games, helping the Penguins win the Cup in 2017. He is third among Penguins forwards in goals (219), assists (247) and points (466) in 503 games this century.

Defensemen: Letang is another legend. Like Crosby's No. 87 and Malkin's No. 71, his No. 58 will hang in the rafters at PPG Paints Arena. He too could be a future Hall of Famer. Letang is the all-time leader in just about all relevant statistical categories among Penguins defensemen with 173 goals, 585 assists, 758 points, 1,123 games played, and in the playoffs with 23 goals, 67 points, 90 assists and 149 games played. He is also a three-time Stanley Cup champion, even though he was injured and didn't play in the 2017 Cup run. Gonchar got a lot done in just five seasons with the Penguins from 2005-10. He is second all-time among Pittsburgh defenseman in goals (54), assists (205) and points (259) in just 322 games. He is third among Penguins defenseman in playoff scoring with 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) in 60 games. He won the Cup with the Penguins in 2009.

Goalie: Fleury, another Pittsburgh legend, is first in the NHL this century with 569 wins and 1,038 games played, with 375 wins and 691 games played coming in his 13 seasons with the Penguins from 2003-17. That is clearly the most wins and games played in Penguins history too. So, too, are his 44 shutouts. He had a .912 save percentage and 2.58 goals-against average with the Penguins. Fleury led them to the 2009 Stanley Cup championship, backed up Matt Murray in 2016 and played a big role in 2017, too, starting 15 games and going 9-6 with a 2.56 GAA and .924 save percentage. Save a space in the rafters for his No. 29.

PIT QC 2ND TEAM

Second Team

Forwards

Phil Kessel
Chris Kunitz
Mario Lemieux

Defensemen

Brian Dumoulin
Brooks Orpik

Goaltender

Matt Murray

Forwards: Lemieux, already a Hockey Hall of Famer for three years, came out of retirement Dec. 27, 2000, to resume his playing career. He played through the 2005-06 season, welcoming Crosby into the NHL, and had 229 points (77 goals, 152 assists) in 170 games, and what he did off the ice as an owner at that time also saved the Penguins. Kessel played 328 games with the Penguins from 2015-19, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017. He had 303 points (110 goals, 193 assists), averaging 0.92 points per game. He also had 25 game-winning goals. Kessel then had 56 points (20 goals, 36 assists) in 65 playoff games. Kunitz had quite a run with the Penguins from 2009-17, winning the Stanley Cup three times, scoring the double-overtime goal in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Ottawa Senators in 2017. He had 388 points (169 goals, 219 assists) in 569 regular season games, and 76 points (23 goals, 53 assists) in 126 playoff games. In the regular season, he ranks third in points, fourth in assists and games played, and fifth in goals among Penguins forwards this century.

Defensemen: Orpik and Dumoulin were anchors for Stanley Cup-winning teams at separate times. Orpik played with the Penguins from 2002-14, playing 703 regular season games and 92 playoff games, helping them win the Cup in 2009. He had 132 points (13 goals, 119 assists) in the regular season and 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in the playoffs, but he was known for his physicality and his defending. Dumoulin was known for much of the same things in Penguins as a full-time player and Letang's defense partner for most of his time from 2015-23 after appearing in 14 games through the 2013-15 seasons. He also played 81 playoff games and won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017. He had 139 points (19 goals, 120 assists) and was plus-93 in the regular season. He had 25 points (four goals, 21 assists) in the playoffs.

Goalie: Murray packed a lot into his five seasons in Pittsburgh from 2015-20, including two Stanley Cup championships. He won 117 games with 11 shutouts, a 2.67 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 199 regular-season games (193 starts). He also won 29 playoff games and had a 2.18 GAA, .921 save percentage and six shutouts. In the 2016 postseason, Murray won 15 of 21 games with a 2.08 GAA and .923 save percentage. Crosby won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP that year, but it could have easily been Murray too. In 2017, he was injured in the first two rounds, but after Fleury got the Penguins through, Murray took over in the Eastern final and finished 7-3 with three shutouts, a 1.70 GAA and .937 save percentage, including back-to-back shutouts in Game 5 and 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to defeat the Nashville Predators and complete the repeat.

Coming Friday: Winnipeg Jets Quarter-Century Team

Related Content

Minnesota Wild Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Seattle Kraken Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Anaheim Ducks Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Toronto Maple Leafs Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Florida Panthers Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Columbus Blue Jackets Quarter-Century Team unveiled

Arizona Coyotes Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

St. Louis Blues Quarter-Century Teams

Chicago Blackhawks Quarter-Century Teams

Quarter-Century Team

Minnesota Wild Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Seattle Kraken Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Anaheim Ducks Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Toronto Maple Leafs Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Florida Panthers Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Columbus Blue Jackets Quarter-Century Team unveiled

Arizona Coyotes Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

St. Louis Blues Quarter-Century Teams

Chicago Blackhawks Quarter-Century Teams

Ovechkin record chase, Winter Classic highlight post-holiday hockey schedule

NHL to select, celebrate Quarter-Century Teams