3 Things to Watch: Golden Knights at Hurricanes, Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final
Vegas composure could be key to grabbing 2-0 series lead; Carolina needs Aho line to produce
© Josh Lavallee/NHLI
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Vegas Golden Knights follow one rule in every game, regardless of the situation:
"No panic," forward Brett Howden said.
They should add no mercy to the recipe when they take the ice for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Thursday.
The Golden Knights came back for a 5-4 win in Game 1 on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.
A 2-0 lead would put them in the driver's seat to win the Stanley Cup.
"That's common sense," Vegas coach John Tortorella said. "You win one, you want to win the next one. You don't want to let any momentum slip away. That's not extraordinary to me. That's just getting ready to play your next game to try to win."
Vegas earned the victory in Game 1 because it kept its composure after falling behind 2-0 in the first period Tuesday. The Golden Knights found their game, scored three straight goals and won a back-and-forth third period with forward Tomas Hertl scoring the winner at 16:36.
They'd prefer to avoid the same opening act script, but they've come from behind so often -- in the regular season and postseason -- it has almost become second nature to them.
Vegas is the playoff leader with seven comeback wins after finishing the regular season with 21, tied for seventh. They have an NHL-best four third-period comeback wins in the postseason after tying for second in the League during the regular season with 10.
"I think that’s the biggest attribute I've seen with this team in the short time I've been with them is they stay together," Tortorella said. "They don't break apart and I think that gets you through some situations. We're playing against a very good team. We're going to have things happen to us (Thursday). But we're going to have to stick together to try and find a way."
The Hurricanes are not happy they couldn't hold or build on their early two-goal lead in Game 1, but the end result hasn't dimmed their belief.
"I think we're confident because we know we can be better," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "If we had played our best game and it was that outcome, I think there would be a different feel. But it's kind of similar to the last series.
"There's a lot of areas we didn't like in our game and you're just not going to win when you're not going to play to your abilities. And again, you've got to give the other team a lot of credit. They're making you not play that way. I mean, it's not just happening. We're trying, but we have to be sharper in a lot of areas. And I think that’s the positive, there’s definitely room to be better."
In Stanley Cup Final history, teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-7 format have gone on to win the Stanley Cup 90.9 percent of the time (50-5), including 83.3 percent (10-2) when starting on the road.
However, when a best-of-7 Cup Final is tied 1-1, the team that begins the series at home has gone on to win the Cup 64.5 percent of the time (20-11).
"I think it's the two best teams going at it," Hurricanes forward Taylor Hall said. "They're heavy. They're big -- bigger than we've played. But they lived up to the billing in a lot of ways. They're going to be hard to beat, and that's why we're here."
Here are 3 things to watch in Game 2:
1. Aha moment from the Aho line
It's been a theme throughout the playoffs that Carolina needs more from its top line of Sebastian Aho centering Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis. The line has contributed some big moments -- see Svechnikov's overtime goal in Game 3 against the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final -- but production has been lacking.
The Hurricanes have gotten this far, but a repeat performance of Game 1 won't cut it from Aho, Svechnikov and Jarvis, who did have a Grade A chance in the third period thwarted by goalie Carter Hart's glove save 21 seconds before Hertl scored the go-ahead goal for the Golden Knights
Overall, the line contributed five shots on goal and was burned in the defensive zone when forward Mitch Marner found center William Karlsson in the slot for the goal that gave Vegas a 3-2 lead at 4:35 of the second period.
"They've got to play in the other team's end," Brind'Amour said. "They're too much one and done and not even one, and it's not a lot of time. So they've got to get a little more offensive zone time. Kind of like that last shift they had (that ended with Hart's save on Jarvis). That was one of the shifts you could say, 'OK, there you go. That's how it needs to look.' We need them to get going."
2. Taking advantage of the man advantage
Neither team scored on the power play in Game 1, which isn't a surprise considering the success rate of the two penalty kills in the postseason; Carolina at 92.9 percent and Vegas at 88.0 percent.
The Golden Knights had two shots on goal and went 0-for-3. The Hurricanes did not have a shot on goal and went 0-for-2.
Vegas' power play is at least at 22.4 percent with a goal in 11 of its 17 playoff games, so there's confidence it could strike at some point, possibly in Game 2, to score a big goal.
"No adjustments," Tortorella said. "It's OK."
The Hurricanes are not OK on the power play; they're 12.1 percent in the playoffs, having scored in only six of 14 games, and continuing at that rate could spell trouble.
"It's definitely something that we want to fix and fix quickly," Hall said. "I don't think it was about turning down shots. It was more about execution, more about being a touch more patient in spots. We had some shots blocked, some shots that really didn't need to be taken at that time.
"You've got two minutes. I know you want to be a shooter, but with the way they're killing, they're giving us room to move the puck around and create space and we have to do that, obviously, a lot better than we did (in Game 1)."
3. Funneling pucks into the slot
Vegas did something in Game 1 that the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens all struggled with when facing Carolina in the first three rounds; it attacked into the middle of the offensive zone and got the puck into the slot.
A key to breaking down the Hurricanes' man-to-man pressure all over the defensive zone is to keep the puck off the walls and get it toward the net. It doesn't have to be a shot on goal, but getting the puck to the slot makes a difference as it can get Carolina out of its structure.
Defenseman Shea Theodore scored doing it. Forward Ivan Barbashev scored when center Jack Eichel got it to him in an open pocket in the middle. Karlsson scored when Marner did it. Howden did when Theodore got it to him. The same with Hertl when center Colton Sissons made terrific pass to get the puck to the middle.
The more the Golden Knights can play in the offensive zone and keep the puck off the wall, the more dangerous they're going to be.
"It's been a philosophy for us throughout the playoffs getting a lot of pucks to the net from different angles," Vegas forward Cole Smith said, "especially against the defense that they play, a really structured man-on-man where they're really hard on you. So down the walls isn't always an option, they're going to try to cut those off, and then they're on you there. Any time you can reset, get some motion, even if it's off net and goes the other way, our defensemen can come down.
"It's just an ability for us to create more offense that way instead of getting shut down on the walls. It's worked pretty well for us."
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Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner
Tomas Hertl -- Colton Sissons -- Mark Stone
Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Jeremy Lauzon -- Dylan Coghlan
Carter Hart
Adin Hill
Scratched: Brandon Saad, Akira Schmid, Reilly Smith, Kaedan Korczak, Ben Hutton, Jaycob Megna, Braeden Bowman
Injured: None
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: None
Status report
Each team is expected to dress the same lineup from Game 1, a 5-4 Golden Knights win on Tuesday.
NHL.com independent correspondent Kurt Dusterberg contributed to this report