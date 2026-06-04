3 Things to Watch: Golden Knights at Hurricanes, Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Vegas Golden Knights follow one rule in every game, regardless of the situation:

"No panic," forward Brett Howden said.

They should add no mercy to the recipe when they take the ice for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

The Golden Knights came back for a 5-4 win in Game 1 on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

A 2-0 lead would put them in the driver's seat to win the Stanley Cup.

"That's common sense," Vegas coach John Tortorella said. "You win one, you want to win the next one. You don't want to let any momentum slip away. That's not extraordinary to me. That's just getting ready to play your next game to try to win."

Vegas earned the victory in Game 1 because it kept its composure after falling behind 2-0 in the first period Tuesday. The Golden Knights found their game, scored three straight goals and won a back-and-forth third period with forward Tomas Hertl scoring the winner at 16:36.

They'd prefer to avoid the same opening act script, but they've come from behind so often -- in the regular season and postseason -- it has almost become second nature to them.

Vegas is the playoff leader with seven comeback wins after finishing the regular season with 21, tied for seventh. They have an NHL-best four third-period comeback wins in the postseason after tying for second in the League during the regular season with 10.

"I think that’s the biggest attribute I've seen with this team in the short time I've been with them is they stay together," Tortorella said. "They don't break apart and I think that gets you through some situations. We're playing against a very good team. We're going to have things happen to us (Thursday). But we're going to have to stick together to try and find a way."

The Hurricanes are not happy they couldn't hold or build on their early two-goal lead in Game 1, but the end result hasn't dimmed their belief.

"I think we're confident because we know we can be better," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "If we had played our best game and it was that outcome, I think there would be a different feel. But it's kind of similar to the last series.

"There's a lot of areas we didn't like in our game and you're just not going to win when you're not going to play to your abilities. And again, you've got to give the other team a lot of credit. They're making you not play that way. I mean, it's not just happening. We're trying, but we have to be sharper in a lot of areas. And I think that’s the positive, there’s definitely room to be better."

In Stanley Cup Final history, teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-7 format have gone on to win the Stanley Cup 90.9 percent of the time (50-5), including 83.3 percent (10-2) when starting on the road.

However, when a best-of-7 Cup Final is tied 1-1, the team that begins the series at home has gone on to win the Cup 64.5 percent of the time (20-11).

"I think it's the two best teams going at it," Hurricanes forward Taylor Hall said. "They're heavy. They're big -- bigger than we've played. But they lived up to the billing in a lot of ways. They're going to be hard to beat, and that's why we're here."