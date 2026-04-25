Utah ‘energized’ by fans in winning franchise’s 1st home Stanley Cup Playoff game

This was yet another important milestone in Utah hockey history. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said as he flew to Salt Lake City to attend the game, he thought about “the journey of how we got here.”

The NHL Board of Governors voted to establish a new franchise in Utah on April 18, 2024, with the team to acquire the hockey assets of the Arizona Coyotes. Utah flew executives, coaches, players and staff members to tour their new home six days later.

Coach Andre Tourigny said he knew that day the NHL would thrive in Utah. As soon as the former Coyotes stepped off the plane, they were met by youth hockey players holding signs in the hangar. Fans filled Delta Center for a welcome event that night.

“That was a pretty amazing moment,” said Mammoth owner Ryan Smith, who also owns the Utah Jazz of the National Basketball Association with his wife, Ashley. “It was the greatest moment I’ve been to in sports, because it was literally a bet. I don’t think we had docs signed at that point. It was literally, ‘Hey, let’s see if Utah can show up for hockey,’ and Utah hasn’t not shown up every night since then.”

Utah has come so far in so little time. Known as the Utah Hockey Club in its inaugural season, the team practiced in a temporary facility. Rebranded as the Utah Mammoth this season, the team has a new, state-of-the-art practice facility -- plus a new mascot named Tusky, a hybrid of a Zamboni and a Mammoth called a “Zammoth,” and much more.

“Everything they’ve done -- and you’ve heard me say this repeatedly -- has exceeded our highest expectations,” Bettman said. “If you want to know how to write a textbook on how to start a franchise in a community from scratch, nobody better than what Ryan and Ashley have been able to accomplish.”