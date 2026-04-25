Lightning employing 'next-man-up mentality' without Hedman in 1st Round

MONTREAL -- The Tampa Bay Lightning are doing their best to handle the absence of Victor Hedman, but competing without their top defenseman during the Stanley Cup Playoffs has added a significant challenge.

Hedman was among the 12 skaters who took to the ice for an optional practice at Bell Centre on Saturday, but the Lightning captain is not expected to return during the Eastern Conference First Round against the Montreal Canadiens. Tampa Bay trails 2-1 in the best-of-7 series after losing 2-1 in overtime Friday, with Game 4 here Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP, ESPN, The Spot).

The Lightning captain hasn't played since leaving during the first period of a 6-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on March 19 because of an illness and missed the final 15 games of the regular season.

On March 25, the team announced Hedman was taking a leave of absence for personal reasons. The 35-year-old had 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) and was limited to 33 games, and will not appear in this series.

“‘Hedy’ is an extremely respected, likeable human being and guys like having him around more than they don’t, if you know what I mean,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “Like, you want to have him around and he just brings life to the room, with everything going on, and he’s a wealth of wisdom.

"So I think he helps this young D and hopefully he slowly progresses here, and if we can advance, hopefully we’ll see him.”

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Lightning, Hedman won the Conn Smythe Trophy, voted as most valuable player of the postseason, in 2020, when he had 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 25 games. He helped Tampa Bay repeat in 2021, when he had 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 23 playoff games.

“It’s definitely not easy when you’re losing a player like that,” Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak said. “But a lot of guys stepped up, playing key roles, and I think we just have to do a better job right now because it’s the most important time of the year and everything is on the line.”

Darren Raddysh is among those shouldering the load in Hedman's absence; the 30-year-old scored in a 4-3 loss in Game 1 and had 70 points in 73 regular-season games, including 22 goals, a Tampa Bay single-season record for defensemen.

“It’s next-man-up mentality,” Raddysh said Friday. “You’re never going to replace a guy like Victor on the ice, but it’s great having him around. On the ice, his absence has created an opportunity for other guys to step up and they’re taking advantage. That’s what being a team is all about.”

Declan Carlile is the latest Lightning defenseman who has had that opportunity thrust upon him. Left out of the lineup for the series opener, the 25-year-old has averaged 14:29 playing the past two games with Emil Lilleberg in place of Charle-Edouard D'Astous, who was injured on a hit by Canadiens forward Josh Anderson in Game 1.

“I think everyone’s stepped up so far this year,” Carlile said. “Obviously, we’re behind ‘Hedy’ and we’re happy to have him around but I think it’s been a group effort.”

D’Astous was among the last Tampa Bay players on the ice Saturday and is not expected to be in the lineup for Game 4.