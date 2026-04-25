Canadiens not worried about top line entering Game 4

Slafkovsky has three points in the series, courtesy of the power play hat trick he had in Montreal's 4-3 overtime victory in Game 1. Caufield and Suzuki also have three points each, all assists, all coming with the man-advantage as well.

For his part, Suzuki was encouraged by the line's play in Montreal's 3-2 overtime win in Game 3 on Friday.

"I thought we were pretty good, honestly," the Canadiens captain said, adding, "I think as the game went on, we were overthinking stuff.

"You know, there's a lot of talk and a lot of pressure we put on ourselves to go out there and perform and do the best we can. But we had good looks all night. And Cole almost ended it in overtime.

"They're game planning over there pretty hard on our line so we just have to play through it."

Suzuki was referring to the cat-and-mouse game of Xs and Os being played between coaches Jon Cooper of the Lightning and Martin St. Louis of the Canadiens.

Cooper has primarily employed Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel against the Suzuki line as much as possible. While the third member of that Lightning line has fluctuated between Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov, Cooper has done everything possible to get Cirelli and Hagel on the ice against Montreal's top line, including making changes directly after face-offs to get the desired matchup.

So far, so good.

"We've done this for years," Cooper said of this specific tactic. "It's not something that's new to us. It's just the magnitude, the stakes, in the playoffs. Everything's a little bit higher.

"It's a game plan we put in. I wouldn't sit here and say everything has worked out for us. But that sure has. They know their assignment and they've done an admirable job with it.

"Trust me, when those guys come off the ice, at times they're happy because they're gassed."

Nevertheless, no matter how many times he's got to pull them off and on the ice like yo-yos on skates in order to get the matchup he wants against the Suzuki line, Cooper is impressed at the job Cirelli and Hagel have done.

"Like I've said, I've really kind of liked a lot of things that have gone on in the series, especially with Cirelli and Hagel," Cooper said. "I think they've been our best players in the series. It's so hard to complain about what they're doing because they've been great, regardless if they're playing in the flow or being pulled off."