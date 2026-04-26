3 Things to Watch: Lightning at Canadiens, Game 4 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

MONTREAL -- Overtime, anyone?

That's been the case through the first three games of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning.

And now the two teams have the opportunity to make NHL history in Game 4 in front of the usual raucous throng at Bell Centre on Sunday.

Should they require extra time to decide the outcome once again, it would mark only the third time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs that the first four games of a series went to overtime, joining the Chicago Blackhawks and Phoenix Coyotes in the 2012 Western Conference Quarterfinals and the Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1951 Stanley Cup Final. Each had five consecutive overtime games.

"This is a coin flip right now between two teams that had the same amount of points (106)," Cooper said, referring to the regular season. "But we are the one that has one less win, so we need more."

To Cooper's point: When Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson scored in OT to give Montreal a 3-2 victory in Game 3 on Friday, it meant that the Lightning must now win at least three of the next four games, if necessary, to advance. In a series where the margin is slim between these two teams, any mistake, slip up, or moment of poor decision-making could be disastrous.

"We can't get distracted by where the series stands," Hutson said Sunday. "I think we have a pretty smart group in here. We know that it resets and that momentum changes all the time. You just have to forget about the past three games and reset as if it was Game 1."

Teams that take a 3-1 lead in a best-of-7 series win 90 percent of the time (245 of 273) and 87 percent (95 of 109) when winning Game 4 at home. Teams that tie a series 2-2 win it 49.8 percent of the time (150 of 301) and 59 percent after taking Game 4 on the road (73 of 124).