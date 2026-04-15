Penguins roster breakdown ahead of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Crosby, Malkin, Letang look to make another postseason run for Pittsburgh  

Penguins roster at a glance 2026

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2022 after a season that saw them go 41-25-16 and finish second in the Metropolitan Division. They have not won a playoff series since defeating the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2018 Eastern Conference First Round. They won the Stanley Cup each of the two seasons before that (2016, 2017). Five players remain from when the Penguins last qualified for the playoffs and lost to the New York Rangers in seven games in the 2022 Eastern Conference First Round: forwards Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell, and defenseman Kris Letang.

Here is the 2026 Pittsburgh Penguins roster at a glance:

FORWARDS

Noel Acciari (5-11, 204), Johnston, Rhode Island: The 34-year-old was a consistent contributor centering the fourth line this season. He had 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 67 games, won 52.0 percent of his face-offs and his plus-14 rating was the best in his 11 NHL seasons. 

Justin Brazeau (6-6, 232), New Liskeard, Ontario: He got off to strong start after signing a two-year contract July 1, with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his first 12 games before sustaining an upper-body injury that kept him out of the lineup for 14 games. The 28-year-old added scoring depth from the third line with 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 64 games.

Egor Chinakhov (6-1, 203), Omsk, Russia: Joining the Penguins in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 29 provided the 25-year-old with a fresh start. He flourished playing left wing on the top line and had 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 43 games with Pittsburgh, after he had six points (three goals, three assists) in 29 games with Columbus.

DET@PIT: Chinakhov extends Penguins' lead in opening period

Sidney Crosby (5-11, 200), Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia: The 38-year-old remains one of the top players in the NHL, centering the Penguins' first line. He led Pittsburgh with 74 points (29 goals, 45 assists) in 68 games, extending his NHL record with a 21st consecutive season of averaging 1.00 points per game. The three-time Stanley Cup winner (2009, 2016, 2017) sustained a lower-body injury while captaining Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, causing him to miss the semifinals and gold medal game and 11 games for Pittsburgh before returning March 18, but he finished the season strong with 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in his final 12 games.

Connor Dewar (5-10, 187), The Pas, Manitoba: He played in the Penguins' first 78 games before missing time because of a lower-body injury. In his second season with Pittsburgh after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 7, 2025, the 26-year-old had 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) playing mostly on the fourth line at wing and center.

Filip Hallander (6-1, 203), Sundsvall, Sweden: The 25-year-old hasn’t played in the NHL since Nov. 3 because a blood clot in his leg. He went to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League for a three-game conditioning stint from Feb 18-22 but was recalled for further testing and hasn't played since then.

Avery Hayes (5-10, 180), Westland, Michigan: Undrafted, the 23-year-old rookie has worked his way up the Penguins organization after initially signing an AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2023 that led to a two-year, entry-level NHL contract March 13, 2025. He had five goals in 16 games, including two in his NHL debut against the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 5.

Kevin Hayes (6-3, 217), Dorchester, Massachusetts: The veteran of 12 NHL seasons has played a limited role as a bottom-six depth forward in his second season with Pittsburgh since being acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on June 29, 2024. After missing the first 15 games of the season because of an upper-body injury sustained during training camp, the 33-year-old was in and out of the lineup and had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 28 games.

Ben Kindel (5-11, 182), Coquitlam, British Columbia: The No. 11 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft surprised some by making the opening-night roster. The 18-year-old settled in as the third-line center and had 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 77 games.

PIT@BUF: Kindel fires a wrist shot by Lyon to make the lead 3-1

Blake Lizotte (5-9, 176), Lindstrom, Minnesota: The 28-year-old hasn't played since March 14 because of an upper-body injury. He was having a solid season before that, playing mostly on the fourth line, and had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 55 games. After joining the Penguins as a free agent July 1, 2024, he signed a three-year contract Jan. 12 that begins next season.

Evgeni Malkin (6-5, 213), Magnitogorsk, Russia: Crosby's running mate for 20 seasons with Pittsburgh, the 39-year-old demonstrated he has a lot left in the tank with 64 points (19 goals, 42 assists) in 56 games. The three-time Cup winner (2009, 2016, 2017) became the 23rd player in NHL history to reach 1,400 points when he had a hat trick plus an assist against the Florida Panthers on April 4. He is in the final season of a four-year contract he signed July 14, 2022, and hopes to return for at least one more season.

Anthony Mantha (6-5, 240), Longueuil, Quebec: Coming off a torn ACL that limited him to 13 games with the Calgary Flames last season, the 31-year-old had a breakout season after signing a one-year contract July 2. He set NHL career-highs with 33 goals, 31 assists and 64 points in 81 games playing on the second and third lines.

Tommy Novak (6-1, 190), St. Paul, Minnesota: After being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on March 5, 2025, the 28-year-old has excelled in his first full season with Pittsburgh. Bouncing between the second and third line and also getting time on the power play and penalty kill, he had 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists) in 82 games.

Rickard Rakell (6-1, 194), Sundbyberg, Sweden: Missing 20 games following surgery after being hit in the left hand with a shot Oct. 25 didn't prevent the 32-year-old from having a standout season with 48 points (24 goals, 24 assists) in 60 games. He was shifted to center from his regular spot at right wing in December when Malkin was injured and remained there on the second line, with Malkin moving to the wing.

Bryan Rust (5-11, 202), Pontiac, Michigan: He continued to thrive in his 12th NHL season, playing on Crosby's wing on the top line. The 33-year-old equaled his NHL career-high from last season with 65 points (29 goals, 36 assists) in 72 games. His 24 power-play points (eight goals, 16 assists) also were an NHL career-best.

Elmer Soderblom (6-8, 252), Gothenburg, Sweden: Acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on March 6, he played well subbing for the injured Lizotte on the fourth line. The 24-year-old had 10 points (four goals, four assists) in 20 games with Pittsburgh after he had three points (two goals, one assist) in 39 games with Detroit prior to the trade.

DEFENSEMEN

Connor Clifton (6-foot, 196), Matawan, New Jersey: In his first season with the Penguins after being acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on June 28, the 30-year-old was a healthy scratch for 28 of the first 43 games of the season but then became a lineup regular. Providing a steady veteran presence on the right side on the third pair, he had six points (two goals, four assists) while averaging 16:46 in ice time in 50 games.

Samuel Girard (5-10, 170), Roberval, Quebec: The 27-year-old fit seamlessly into the top four on defense since being acquired, along with a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche for defenseman Brett Kulak on Feb. 24. A member of Colorado's 2022 Stanley Cup championship team, he had seven assists in 20 games with Pittsburgh after he had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 40 games with Colorado prior to the trade.

Ryan Graves (6-5, 225), Yarmouth, Nova Scotia: The veteran of eight NHL seasons, including the past three with the Penguins after signing as a free agent July 1, 2023, played a depth role this season. The 30-year-old had one goal in 22 NHL games and 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 15 AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Erik Karlsson (6-foot, 185), Landsbro, Sweden: The three-time winner of the Norris Trophy as the top defenseman in the NHL (2012, 2015, 2023) had 66 points (15 goals, 51 assists) and a plus-8 rating in 75 games, after he had 53 points (11 goals, 41 assists) and was a minus-24 in 82 games last season. The 35-year-old made his second Olympic appearance for Team Sweden at the 2026 Winter Games.

FLA@PIT: Karlsson unloads on Crosby's feed for PPG

Kris Letang (6-foot, 199), Montreal, Quebec: Part of the "Big Three" with Crosby and Malkin that have been the centerpiece of the Penguins for 20 seasons, the three-time Cup winner continued to have a significant role at 38 years old. Playing on the second defense pair and on the second power play, he had 34 points (three goals, 31 assists) and averaged 21:41 in ice time in 74 games.

Jake Livanavage (5-11, 190), Phoenix, Arizona: He signed a two-year, entry-level contract as an undrafted free agent April 10. The 21-year-old had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 39 games as a junior to help the University of North Dakota reach the NCAA Frozen Four this season. He had no points in one game with the Penguins. 

Ryan Shea (6-1, 200), Milton, Massachusetts: The 29-year-old emerged as a stable presence on the third pair in his third season with the Penguins after struggling to establish himself as a regular in the NHL in five previous professional seasons. His 80 games, six goals, 29 assists, 35 points, plus-30 rating and 18:53 in average ice time were NHL career-highs.

PIT@NYR: Shea scores nifty goal from the point for 2-0 lead

Ilya Solovyov (6-3, 208), Mogilev, Belarus: Acquired in a trade with Colorado for forward Valtteri Puustinen and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on Jan. 20, the 25-year-old would be a depth option if there is an injury during the playoffs. He had five assists in 14 games with the Penguins after he had three points (one goal, two assists) in 16 games with the Avalanche.

Jack St. Ivany (6-4, 197), Manhattan Beach, California:  Injuries limited the 26-year-old to seven assists in 20 games this season. He missed the first 31 games of the season after sustaining a lower-body injury during training camp and is healthy now but hasn’t played, other than three games during an AHL conditioning loan (March 13-15), since having surgery on his left hand after blocking a shot against the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 25.

Parker Wotherspoon (6-1, 190), Surrey, British Columbia: The 28-year-old, who signed a two-year contract July 1, worked his way into a top-pair spot alongside Karlsson. He set NHL career-highs with 80 games, three goals, 27 assists, 30 points, a plus-17 rating and average ice time of 20:10.

GOALIES

Arturs Silovs (6-4, 208), Riga, Latvia: Acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on July 13 after backstopping Abbotsford of the AHL to the Calder Cup last season, the 25-year-old rookie had a solid first full season in the NHL, going 19-12-8 with a 3.07 goals-against average, .888 save percentage and two shutouts in 39 games. He has 10 games of playoff experience, going 5-5 with a 2.91 GAA, .898 save percentage and one shutout with Vancouver in 2024 when Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith were injured. He also played three games for Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Stuart Skinner (6-4, 215), Edmonton, Alberta: After helping the Edmonton Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons, the 27-year-old was acquired by Pittsburgh, along with Kulak (since traded to Colorado) and a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft for goalie Tristan Jarry and forward Samuel Poulin on Dec. 12. He split the workload with Silovs after joining the Penguins, going 12-9-5 with a 2.99 GAA and .885 save percentage in 27 games. He had an .891 save percentage in 23 games with the Oilers prior to the trade.

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