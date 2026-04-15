Penguins roster breakdown ahead of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Blake Lizotte (5-9, 176), Lindstrom, Minnesota: The 28-year-old hasn't played since March 14 because of an upper-body injury. He was having a solid season before that, playing mostly on the fourth line, and had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 55 games. After joining the Penguins as a free agent July 1, 2024, he signed a three-year contract Jan. 12 that begins next season.

Evgeni Malkin (6-5, 213), Magnitogorsk, Russia: Crosby's running mate for 20 seasons with Pittsburgh, the 39-year-old demonstrated he has a lot left in the tank with 64 points (19 goals, 42 assists) in 56 games. The three-time Cup winner (2009, 2016, 2017) became the 23rd player in NHL history to reach 1,400 points when he had a hat trick plus an assist against the Florida Panthers on April 4. He is in the final season of a four-year contract he signed July 14, 2022, and hopes to return for at least one more season.

Anthony Mantha (6-5, 240), Longueuil, Quebec: Coming off a torn ACL that limited him to 13 games with the Calgary Flames last season, the 31-year-old had a breakout season after signing a one-year contract July 2. He set NHL career-highs with 33 goals, 31 assists and 64 points in 81 games playing on the second and third lines.

Tommy Novak (6-1, 190), St. Paul, Minnesota: After being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on March 5, 2025, the 28-year-old has excelled in his first full season with Pittsburgh. Bouncing between the second and third line and also getting time on the power play and penalty kill, he had 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists) in 82 games.

Rickard Rakell (6-1, 194), Sundbyberg, Sweden: Missing 20 games following surgery after being hit in the left hand with a shot Oct. 25 didn't prevent the 32-year-old from having a standout season with 48 points (24 goals, 24 assists) in 60 games. He was shifted to center from his regular spot at right wing in December when Malkin was injured and remained there on the second line, with Malkin moving to the wing.

Bryan Rust (5-11, 202), Pontiac, Michigan: He continued to thrive in his 12th NHL season, playing on Crosby's wing on the top line. The 33-year-old equaled his NHL career-high from last season with 65 points (29 goals, 36 assists) in 72 games. His 24 power-play points (eight goals, 16 assists) also were an NHL career-best.

Elmer Soderblom (6-8, 252), Gothenburg, Sweden: Acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on March 6, he played well subbing for the injured Lizotte on the fourth line. The 24-year-old had 10 points (four goals, four assists) in 20 games with Pittsburgh after he had three points (two goals, one assist) in 39 games with Detroit prior to the trade.