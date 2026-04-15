Flyers roster breakdown ahead of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Christian Dvorak (6-1, 190), Palos, Illinois: Dvorak, who signed a one-year contract on July 1, set an NHL career high with 51 points (18 goals, 33 assists) in 80 games during his first season in Philadelphia. The 30-year-old center was awarded with a five-year, $25.75 million contract on Jan. 5.

Tyson Foerster (6-2, 215), Alliston, Ontario: The top-line left wing returned on April 2 from a four-month absence because of an arm injury he sustained on Dec. 1. The 24-year-old, who was selected in the first round (No. 23) of the 2020 NHL Draft, had 17 points (13 goals, four assists) in 29 games this season.

Luke Glendening (5-11, 190), Grand Rapids, Michigan: The 36-year-old center has become an important presence on the fourth line and penalty kill since being claimed off waivers from the New Jersey Devils on March 6. He had five points (two goals, three assists) in 18 games with the Flyers, and nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 70 games overall this season.

Nikita Grebenkin (6-2, 210), Serov, Russia: In his first full NHL season, the 22-year-old had 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 55 games while playing mostly in a middle-six role. Acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of the trade for Scott Laughton on March 7, 2025, Grebenkin is working his way back from an upper-body injury he sustained on March 21.

Carl Grundstrom (6-foot, 200), Umea, Sweden: The 28-year-old has played all three forward positions on all four lines since being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 5. He had 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 47 games this season.

Garnet Hathaway (6-2, 212), Naples, Florida: In his third season with the Flyers since signing as a free agent July 1, 2023, the fourth-line right wing leads the team with 241 hits and all Philadelphia forwards with 53 blocked shots. The 34-year-old also had three points (one goal, two assists) in 66 games.

Travis Konecny (5-10, 192), London, Ontario: In his 10th NHL season, Konecny had 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) in 77 games, leading the Flyers in scoring for the fifth consecutive season. He's played left and right wing on one of the top two lines, and is a significant contributor to the power play and penalty kill. Selected in the first round (No. 24) of the 2015 NHL Draft, he's one of 13 players to skate in more than 700 games for Philadelphia (721).

Porter Martone (6-3, 214), Peterborough, Ontario: The No. 6 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft provided an immediate boost after signing a three-year, entry-level contract on March 29 after his college season at Michigan State University ended. The 19-year-old right wing earned a spot on one of the top two lines and had 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 32 shots on goal in 10 games.