Flyers roster breakdown ahead of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Philadelphia has 3 players remaining from its last postseason appearance in 2020

Flyers celebrate after clinching

© Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Philadelphia Flyers enter the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the NHL, having gone 18-7-1 (37 points, second in the NHL) since the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics. It's the Flyers' first time qualifying for the postseason since 2019-20, and the first time they'll host a playoff game since the 2018 Eastern Conference First Round.

Philadelphia only has three players on the roster from its last playoff appearance: forwards Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny, and defenseman Travis Sanheim.

Here is the 2026 Philadelphia Flyers roster at a glance:

FORWARDS

Rodrigo Abols (6-foot-4, 206 pounds), Riga, Latvia: The 30-year-old is in his second season with the Flyers since signing as a free agent on June 15, 2024. He had been a valuable fourth-line center, getting 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 42 games before sustaining a lower-body injury Jan. 17. His availability for the postseason is unknown.

Denver Barkey (5-10, 171), Newmarket, Ontario: A third-round pick (No. 95) in the 2023 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old began his first professional season with Lehigh Valley in the American Hockey League. However, Barkey showed he didn't need much time to acclimate and made his NHL debut Dec. 20, getting two assists in a 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Rangers. He had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 43 games while playing up and down the lineup.

Alex Bump (6-foot, 195), Burnsville, Minnesota: The 22-year-old left wing, who was selected in the fifth round (No. 133) of the 2022 NHL Draft, made the jump from NCAA hockey to the professional ranks this season. He began the season in the AHL but has played a top-nine role since making his NHL debut on March 7. Bump had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 17 games.

Noah Cates (6-2, 194), Stillwater, Minnesota: Now in his fifth NHL season, the third-line center plays a vital two-way game and is often used against the opposition's top line. The 27-year-old, who was selected in the fifth round (No. 137) of the 2017 NHL Draft also sees time on the power play and penalty kill. Cates set career highs in goals (18), assists (29) and points (47) in 82 games.

Sean Couturier (6-4, 210), Phoenix, Arizona: Philadelphia's captain is the longest tenured Flyer, having jumped right into the NHL after being selected in the first round (No. 8) of the 2011 NHL Draft. Couturier was reinvigorated while playing a fourth-line role during last third of this season, where he split time at center and left wing. The 33-year-old, who is the Flyers' top penalty-killing forward, had 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 78 games.

PHI@WPG: Couturier pins one under the crossbar

Christian Dvorak (6-1, 190), Palos, Illinois: Dvorak, who signed a one-year contract on July 1, set an NHL career high with 51 points (18 goals, 33 assists) in 80 games during his first season in Philadelphia. The 30-year-old center was awarded with a five-year, $25.75 million contract on Jan. 5.

Tyson Foerster (6-2, 215), Alliston, Ontario: The top-line left wing returned on April 2 from a four-month absence because of an arm injury he sustained on Dec. 1. The 24-year-old, who was selected in the first round (No. 23) of the 2020 NHL Draft, had 17 points (13 goals, four assists) in 29 games this season.

Luke Glendening (5-11, 190), Grand Rapids, Michigan: The 36-year-old center has become an important presence on the fourth line and penalty kill since being claimed off waivers from the New Jersey Devils on March 6. He had five points (two goals, three assists) in 18 games with the Flyers, and nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 70 games overall this season.

Nikita Grebenkin (6-2, 210), Serov, Russia: In his first full NHL season, the 22-year-old had 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 55 games while playing mostly in a middle-six role. Acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of the trade for Scott Laughton on March 7, 2025, Grebenkin is working his way back from an upper-body injury he sustained on March 21.

Carl Grundstrom (6-foot, 200), Umea, Sweden: The 28-year-old has played all three forward positions on all four lines since being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 5. He had 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 47 games this season.

Garnet Hathaway (6-2, 212), Naples, Florida: In his third season with the Flyers since signing as a free agent July 1, 2023, the fourth-line right wing leads the team with 241 hits and all Philadelphia forwards with 53 blocked shots. The 34-year-old also had three points (one goal, two assists) in 66 games.

Travis Konecny (5-10, 192), London, Ontario: In his 10th NHL season, Konecny had 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) in 77 games, leading the Flyers in scoring for the fifth consecutive season. He's played left and right wing on one of the top two lines, and is a significant contributor to the power play and penalty kill. Selected in the first round (No. 24) of the 2015 NHL Draft, he's one of 13 players to skate in more than 700 games for Philadelphia (721).

Porter Martone (6-3, 214), Peterborough, Ontario: The No. 6 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft provided an immediate boost after signing a three-year, entry-level contract on March 29 after his college season at Michigan State University ended. The 19-year-old right wing earned a spot on one of the top two lines and had 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 32 shots on goal in 10 games.

MTL@PHI: Martone puts Flyers on top in opening period

Matvei Michkov (5-10, 172), Perm, Russia: The top-nine right wing got on a roll after the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics, getting 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 26 games. In his second NHL season since being selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old had 45 points (20 goals, 31 assists) in 81 games.

Owen Tippett (6-1, 210), Peterborough, Ontario: The top-line right wing led the Flyers with 28 goals (tying his NHL career high), consistently using his size, speed and strength to help generate offense. In his fifth season with Philadelphia since being acquired from the Florida Panthers as part of the trade for Claude Giroux on March 19, 2022, the 27-year-old also was one of four NHL players with at least 25 goals and 150 hits this season.

Trevor Zegras (6-foot, 185), Bedford, New York: Acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on June 23, 2025, the 25-year-old set NHL career highs in goals (26) and points (67) in 81 games. Zegras played most of the season on the wing but will head into the postseason as the No. 1 center.

DEFENSEMEN

Emil Andrae (5-9, 189), Vastervik, Sweden: The third-pair defenseman has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 61 games. The 24-year-old, who was selected in the second round (No. 54) of the 2020 NHL Draft, also led Flyers defensemen with a plus-16 rating while averaging 15:20 of ice time.

Jamie Drysdale (5-11, 185), Toronto, Ontario: Drysdale scored an NHL career-high eight goals and tied his career high with 32 points in 78 games. The 24-year-old, who is in his third season with the Flyers since being acquired in a trade with the Ducks on Jan. 8, 2024, plays on the second defense pair and has quarterbacked the No. 1 power-play unit for most of the season.

Noah Juulsen (6-2, 201), Surrey, British Columbia: The 29-year-old, who signed a one-year contract on July 1, played in 52 games, the second-most in his eight NHL seasons, and had an NHL career-high 10 points (one goal, nine assists).

Tape Room: Breaking down the Philadelphia Flyers

Rasmus Ristolainen (6-4, 208), Turku, Finland: The 31-year-old will play in the postseason for the first time in his 13 NHL seasons. Ristolainen, who is in his fifth season with the Flyers after spending his first eight with the Buffalo Sabres, has played in 820 regular-season games, which are the most among active players without skating in a playoff game. He made his season debut on Dec. 16 after recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured right triceps tendon and had 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in 44 games while playing on the right side of the top defense pair.

Travis Sanheim (6-4, 222), Elkhorn, Manitoba: The Flyers' No. 1 defenseman had 37 points, including tying his NHL career high with 11 goals, and a plus-12 rating while averaging 24:13 of ice time in 81 games. The 30-year-old had one assist in five games for Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He's in his ninth NHL season since the Flyers selected him in the first round (No. 17) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Nick Seeler (6-3, 197), Eden Prairie, Minnesota: Seeler, who is in his fifth season since signing with the Flyers as a free agent on July 28, 2021, has done the dirty work on the third defense pair. He led Philadelphia defensemen with 126 hits, was second with 139 blocked shots and averaged 1:59 of ice time per game short-handed. The 32-year-old also had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 80 games.

Cam York (6-foot, 194), Anaheim, California: York had 26 points (four goals, 22 assists) and averaged 22:32 of ice time in 74 games while playing on the second defense pair. The 25-year-old had a positive plus/minus rating (plus-5) for the first time in six NHL seasons since being selected in the first round (No. 14) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

GOALIES

Samuel Ersson (6-3, 194), Falun, Sweden: The 26-year-old found his groove once play resumed following the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics, going 6-1-0 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in nine games (sevn starts). Ersson, who was selected by the Flyers in the fifth round (No. 143) of the 2018 NHL Draft, was 14-11-5 with a 3.12 GAA and .870 save percentage in 33 games (29 starts) this season.

Dan Vladar (6-5, 209), Prague, Czechia: The 28-year-old, who signed a two-year, $6.7 million contract as a free agent on July 1, emerged as a No. 1 goalie for the first time in his six NHL seasons. Vladar set career bests in games (52), starts (51), wins (29) and GAA (2.42) this season, and his .906 save percentage tied his career high (with the Calgary Flames in 2021-22).

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