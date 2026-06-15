Reilly Smith replaces Karlsson for Golden Knights in Game 6 of Cup Final

“Reilly has been a great teammate all season long,” Vegas forward Colton Sissons said. “I’ve known his game for a long time, and he’s played in many big games and has been part of a championship team. He’s got the experience. He’s a talented player that can really impact the game.

“Every time he’s been in lately, he’s been scoring, so hopefully he can do that for us too.”

Karlsson was injured in the second period of a 4-2 loss in Game 5 on Thursday. The center was holding his left arm/wrist following a hit by Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker at 8:26 and left the game. He was centering Vegas' second line for most of the postseason since returning from a lower-body injury in Game 1 of the second round against the Anaheim Ducks on May 4 and has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 15 games.

The Golden Knights trail 3-2 in the best-of-7 series and are facing elimination for the first time this postseason.

“It’s obviously a big miss; he’s done a lot of great things for us since coming back in the lineup,” Vegas forward Mitch Marner said. “But we’ve done this all year, we’ve had a lot of injuries throughout the year and throughout the playoffs. It obviously (stinks) losing Will, but it’s a next-man-up mentality. We just have to be ready to go.”

Smith was selected by Vegas from the Florida Panthers in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. He was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins on June 28, 2023, and the following offseason was acquired by the New York Rangers. Smith was reacquired by the Golden Knights on March 6, 2025, and is one of four original members still with the team, along with Karlsson, and defensemen Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore. He helped Vegas reach the 2018 Cup Final in its first season with 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 20 playoff games.

“Reilly is an original, he’s had some big plays in this building,” Vegas coach John Tortorella said prior to the game Sunday. “He’s been a great pro since he’s sat out here.”