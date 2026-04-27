Speculation surrounding Tkachuk leaving Senators is ‘nonsense,’ GM says

OTTAWA -- Speculation of captain Brady Tkachuk not being on the Ottawa Senators next season is “nonsense,” general manager Steve Staios said Monday.

Two days after the Senators were eliminated in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round by the Carolina Hurricanes, Staios addressed rumblings that Tkachuk -- who is signed for two more seasons -- could’ve played his last game for Ottawa.

“It’s nonsense is what it is,” Staios said. “I don’t read it. I don’t bother with it. We know what we have internally. We have great communication with our players, so we really don’t focus on it.

"I mean, this comes up very often. There's nothing that we have talked about or thought about where that conversation should happen.”

Tkachuk was unavailable to speak during exit interviews Monday because his wife, Emma, had just given birth to their second child.

Tkachuk, who signed a seven-year, $57.5 million contract ($8.214 million average annual value) with the Senators on Oct. 17, 2021, had 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) in 60 games this season and was held without a point in the four playoff games.

The 26-year-old forward injured his hand during Ottawa's third regular-season game on Oct. 13, had thumb surgery and didn’t return until Nov. 28. He helped Team USA win the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics and also helped Ottawa reach the postseason for the second straight year.

“I think he dealt with a lot,” Staios said. “I think we have to really put this into perspective here. I mean he came out of the gate, he dealt with an injury to start the season, goes off to the Olympics, wins a gold medal. In a condensed schedule, regular-season schedule -- there was a lot this year. And there’s a lot on him, and he continued to play.

“Brady’s game continues to grow and mature both on and off the ice.

Selected by Ottawa with the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Tkachuk was named captain on Nov. 5, 2021, at the age of 21 and, according to forward Tim Stutzle is taking “tremendous steps as a leader.”

“He became a captain very young, and I think that's hard for anyone, becoming captain in a Canadian market,” Stutzle said. “And I feel like he puts a lot of pressure on himself, like we all do. And I feel like I can relate with him in a lot of ways, that way, and that he wants to win too. He cares.”

While Ottawa tried to shut down outside speculation around Tkachuk, there was little debate about the impact goalie Linus Ullmark had for the group, particularly in the playoffs.