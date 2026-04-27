Speculation surrounding Tkachuk leaving Senators is ‘nonsense,’ GM says

Captain has 2 years remaining on contract, growing as leader, according to Stutzle

Brady Tkachuk Ottawa
By Zoe Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Speculation of captain Brady Tkachuk not being on the Ottawa Senators next season is “nonsense,” general manager Steve Staios said Monday. 

Two days after the Senators were eliminated in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round by the Carolina Hurricanes, Staios addressed rumblings that Tkachuk -- who is signed for two more seasons -- could’ve played his last game for Ottawa. 

“It’s nonsense is what it is,” Staios said. “I don’t read it. I don’t bother with it. We know what we have internally. We have great communication with our players, so we really don’t focus on it.

"I mean, this comes up very often. There's nothing that we have talked about or thought about where that conversation should happen.”

Tkachuk was unavailable to speak during exit interviews Monday because his wife, Emma, had just given birth to their second child.

Tkachuk, who signed a seven-year, $57.5 million contract ($8.214 million average annual value) with the Senators on Oct. 17, 2021, had 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) in 60 games this season and was held without a point in the four playoff games. 

The 26-year-old forward injured his hand during Ottawa's third regular-season game on Oct. 13, had thumb surgery and didn’t return until Nov. 28. He helped Team USA win the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics and also helped Ottawa reach the postseason for the second straight year. 

“I think he dealt with a lot,” Staios said. “I think we have to really put this into perspective here. I mean he came out of the gate, he dealt with an injury to start the season, goes off to the Olympics, wins a gold medal. In a condensed schedule, regular-season schedule -- there was a lot this year. And there’s a lot on him, and he continued to play.

“Brady’s game continues to grow and mature both on and off the ice. 

Selected by Ottawa with the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Tkachuk was named captain on Nov. 5, 2021, at the age of 21 and, according to forward Tim Stutzle is taking “tremendous steps as a leader.” 

“He became a captain very young, and I think that's hard for anyone, becoming captain in a Canadian market,” Stutzle said. “And I feel like he puts a lot of pressure on himself, like we all do. And I feel like I can relate with him in a lot of ways, that way, and that he wants to win too. He cares.” 

While Ottawa tried to shut down outside speculation around Tkachuk, there was little debate about the impact goalie Linus Ullmark had for the group, particularly in the playoffs.

The Hurricanes complete the sweep over the Senators

Ullmark took a leave of absence for personal reasons beginning Dec. 28 and returned Jan. 31. He was 28-12-8 with a 2.73 goals-against average, .891 save percentage and three shutouts this season. 

He had a 2.03 GAA and .932 save percentage in the playoffs, but the Senators scored a total of five goals in the four games. 

“I think for everything that he went through this year, and the courage that he showed and for him to play the way he did, I think we were all very proud of him,” Staios said. 

Despite the interruption to his season, Ullmark remained a steady presence for Ottawa down the stretch and was one of the club’s strongest performers in its first-round series.

“(The playoffs) was the first real time in this whole season where I felt like myself again,” Ullmark said. “And I could do what I thoroughly enjoy to do. It didn’t feel like a chore; it didn’t feel exhausting. It felt motivational and inspirational.” 

During his absence, rookie Leevi Merilainen took on a larger role, and Hunter Shepard, Mads Sogaard and later veteran James Reimer also factored into the rotation.

“I didn't do a good enough job of supporting Linus and that position, and probably didn't put Leevi in the best position to have success as well,” Staios said. “And we had to adjust and have James Reimer come in, and he had a very positive impact on our group, both on and off the ice.”

During the playoffs, Ullmark recalled spotting a fan in the crowd holding a sign with a message that stayed with him.

The sign read, “The only noise that matters is the cheers from the fans.”

“That’s what matters,” Ullmark said. “Because we play for each other, but we also play for the city of Ottawa. We play for the crest in front of us, and for everyone that aspires to be an Ottawa Senator in the future.”

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