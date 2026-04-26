Senators eliminated in Eastern 1st Round, power play among factors

3. Chasing the game
It's hard to win when you're always the one chasing and never have a lead of your own to protect.
The Hurricanes became the 20th team in NHL history to never trail in a game during a best-of-7 series and first since the Montreal Canadiens in the 2021 Stanley Cup Second Round against the Winnipeg Jets. It was also the first time the Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers achieved the feat.
Though the Senators were 28-6-6 in the regular season when scoring first, that opportunity was taken away in the opening three games by the same culprit, Logan Stankoven.
In Game 4, Hall once again put them into chase mode when he scored at 15:15 of the second. The Senators pushed the message that they had to stick to their game to defeat the Hurricanes, but falling behind each time might have forced them away from that.
4. Stars without stats
Brady Tkachuk, Shane Pinto, Giroux and Chabot were each held without a point over the four games, and Tim Stutzle had just one assist. In a low-scoring series where every goal mattered, getting all five goals from just two players, Batherson (three) and Dylan Cozens (two), wasn't enough.
5. Inches away
Ottawa was not without its close chances, but whether it was the hockey gods, bad luck, or simply an inability to finish on their opportunities, so many near misses just didn't go its way. The Senators hit five posts and crossbars in Game 2 alone. A different bounce here and there, and the series might have looked very different.
Credit must go to Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen, who had a .955 save percentage and was often in the right spot at the right time. There was also just not a lot of room. The Hurricanes are a strong shutdown team, and they made it difficult for the Senators to generate consistent offense through the middle of the ice. Against a team like Carolina, chances are limited, and the ones you do get have to count.