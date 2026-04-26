Senators eliminated in Eastern 1st Round, power play among factors

Here are five reasons why the Senators were eliminated:

1. Power outage

Ottawa was 1-for-21 on the man-advantage while missing key chances to score first, tie games or take a lead. It had four 5-on-3 opportunities in the series, including three in Game 4, and failed to capitalize on any of them.

In Game 3, the Senators went 0-for-5 on the power play and managed just four shots. The most critical 5-on-3 came in the second period while trailing 1-0 with 1:28 of advantage time. The result was one shot on goal.

In Game 4, they had nine power-play opportunities. Although Drake Batherson finally scored to tie the game 1-1 at 17:08 of the second, finishing 1-for-9 (11.1 percent) on the night was not enough to swing momentum. Even though Carolina's power play wasn't much better (13.3 percent), special teams still became one of the biggest difference-makers in the series.

2. Blue line woes

Ottawa couldn't seem to catch a break this season when it came to injuries on defense, and the postseason was no different.

It started in Game 1 when Artem Zub sustained an undisclosed injury early in the second of a 2-0 loss after checking Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis. The injury kept Zub out for the rest of the series.

Jake Sanderson sustained a concussion in Game 3 after getting hit in the head by Taylor Hall, leaving the Senators to deal with losing their top defenseman for the second time this season.

Thomas Chabot was playing while his fractured arm was still healing. Tyler Kleven returned for the final two games with a protective bubble over his fractured jaw.

As Senators coach Travis Green said after being eliminated, the "what-ifs" of what could have been with a full complement of healthy defensemen will stick during the offseason.