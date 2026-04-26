Greig to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Senators game

Ridly Greig will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety at a date and time to be determined.

The Ottawa Senators forward is facing discipline for roughing against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 9:50 of the second period in the Senators’ 4-2 loss in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: roughing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.