Senators stung by being swept in 'really tight’ 1st-round series

The loss itself stung. The fact that there is no more hockey to be played this season with this group was almost too much.

The Senators believed in Game 4, likely until the second empty-net goal by Sebastian Aho, that they could make this a series.

Why wouldn’t they?

They pushed Game 2 to the second overtime before losing 3-2. Game 3 was a one-goal affair. The cumulative score of the series was 9-5 minus the two empty-net goals in Game 4.

“It’s just really tough,” Tkachuk said. “Didn’t want it to be over.”

The Senators did everything in their power to stay alive, despite the odds.

They were down their top two defensemen for the game. Jake Sanderson was injured in Game 3 and Artem Zub remained out after being injured in Game 1. Defenseman Thomas Chabot was playing while his fractured arm was still healing. Defenseman Tyler Kleven returned to play the final two games with a protective bubble protecting a fractured jaw.

“(We) played 10 defensemen in the first four games of a playoff series,” coach Travis Green said. “I don’t know if I’ve heard of that.”

Yet, Ottawa had the top team in the Eastern Conference this season teetering for the second half of the game.

Drake Batherson tied the game 1-1 at 17:08 of the second period. It was Ottawa’s only goal on 21 power plays in this series, including four 5-on-3s in the two games here.