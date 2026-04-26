Senators stung by being swept in 'really tight’ 1st-round series

Asked what he will remember about this series, Green chose the what-ifs.
“I thought Game 2, you can say (we) could’ve won or should’ve won,” Green said. “We had lots of chances to win. Having ‘Sandy’ and Zub, would have been a world of difference. I think we were definitely the underdog going into this series, but I felt like if we were healthy … A lot of ifs.”
Ullmark played to a .932 save percentage across four games. The Senators penalty kill finished at a robust 86.7 percent, allowing two goals in 15 chances. There were things to like, for sure, but not enough.
“Obviously, on paper, it is 4-0, but it felt a lot closer,” said Batherson, who led the team with three goals.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Tkachuk said, finishing the hat trick of sorrow. “You come in and you just want to win a Stanley Cup, and everyone believed that in here.”
It can’t happen now, not this season.
The Ottawa players will have exit meetings and clean out their lockers Monday, retreating to their homes to process the pain and disappointment.
Carolina jetted home awaiting its second-round opponent, still alive in the chase for its dream.
The Senators will have to live with the regrets, the what-ifs and the heartbreak.
The solace, when it is found, is that the painful lessons sustained Saturday could lead to brighter days in the not-too-distant future.
“I think we have taken a lot of steps this year to really having a lot of belief that we’re a lot closer than we were to hopefully competing for a Stanley Cup,” Green said. “That’s what we’re here for. You don’t say that very often when you lose 4-0.”