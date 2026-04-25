Hurricanes win Game 4, sweep Senators in Eastern 1st Round

With Carolina on the power play, K’Andre Miller’s shot from the right point banked off the end boards and straight to Stankoven on the left side, where he scored on the rebound from a sharp angle to make it 2-1 at 9:10.

Stankoven scored in every game of the series.

Sebastian Aho scored an empty-net goal at 17:38 to make it 3-1. Dylan Cozens then pulled the Senators within 3-2 at 18:09, but Aho added another empty-net goal at 18:45 for the 4-2 final.

Carolina will play either the Philadelphia Flyers or the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round. The Flyers lead that series 3-0 entering Game 4 in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, the No. 1 seed in the Metropolitan Division. Seth Jarvis had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.

Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist, and Carter Yakemchuk had two assists in his Stanley Cup Playoff debut for the Senators, the second wild card from the East. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves.

The Hurricanes were without forward Nikolaj Ehlers due to a lower-body injury. He played 17:06 in Carolina’s 2-1 win here on Thursday. Nicolas Deslauriers replaced him in the lineup.

Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury, needing to be helped off the ice after taking a hit from Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven.

The Senators went 1-for-9 on the power play in Game 4, including three 5-on-3 opportunities on which they were unable to convert.

Ottawa ended the series 1-for-21 on the man-advantage.

Hall put Carolina ahead 1-0 at 15:15 of the second period. He picked up a backhand, cross-ice feed from Mark Jankowski and snapped a shot past Ullmark.

The Hurricanes scored first in every game of the series.

Batherson’s third goal of the series tied the game 1-1 at 17:08 on the power play. Batherson tipped a shot from Tim Stutzle in front for Ottawa’s first goal of the series with the man-advantage.