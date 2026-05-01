Avalanche to play Wild in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Avalanche advanced by defeating the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 in Game 4 at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

The Avalanche, the No. 1 seed in the West, won the Presidents' Trophy and will have home-ice advantage against the Wild, the No. 3 seed in the Central Division. Minnesota advanced by defeating the Dallas Stars 5-2 in Game 6 on Thursday.

Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (two goals, two assists), who topped the League during the regular season with 53 goals, and forwards Artturi Lehkonen (two goals, two assists) and Gabriel Landeskog (two goals, two assists) led Colorado in the first round with four points each. Defenseman Devon Toews had a goal and two assists, and defenseman Cale Makar scored two goals.

Scott Wedgewood went 4-0, allowing five goals on 101 shots ( 1.21 goals-against average, .950 save percentage).

The Avalanche were 2-1-1 against the Wild in the regular season. MacKinnon had seven points (four goals, three assists), and Landeskog and Makar each had one goal and three assists. Necas scored three goals.

Wedgewood was 1-0-1 with a 1.87 GAA and .945 save percentage. Mackenzie Blackwood was 1-1-0 with a 2.05 GAA and .937 save percentage.

Forwards Kirill Kaprizov (two goals, seven assists) and Matt Boldy (six goals, three assists) led the Wild in the first round with nine points each. Defenseman Quinn Hughes had eight points (two goals, six assists), and forward Joel Eriksson Ek and defenseman Brock Faber scored three goals each.

Jesper Wallstedt started all six games for Minnesota in the series, going 4-2 with a 2.04 GAA and .924 save percentage.

Kaprizov had six points (three goals, three assists) against the Avalanche, and Boldy had four points (two goals, two assists). Eriksson Ek (two goals, one assist) and forward Ryan Hartman (one goal, two assists) each had three points.

Walllstedt was 1-1-1 with a 2.85 GAA and .925 save percentage in four games (three starts). Filip Gustavsson won his only start, making 44 saves in a 5-2 win on Feb. 26.

Colorado and Minnesota have played three times in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the Wild winning two of the three series. The most recent was in the first round in 2014, which the Wild won in seven games.